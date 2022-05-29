New music from eastern Sudan by Noori & His Dorpa Band; Ethio jazz via Belgium by Alpacas Collective; Moktar Gania's Moroccan gnawa soul; West African divas Fatoumata Diawara and Kandy Guira; Amadou & Mariam when they were still students; the latest reissue of Alhaji K. Frimpong
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Teta Lando | Angola | Fuguei Na Escola | Tia Chica | N'Gola | 1974 Orchestre Du Bawobab | Senegal-Guine Bissau-Mali-Togo | Jin Ma, Jin Ma | Ndeleng Ndeleng | Musicafrique | 1978 Noori & His Dorpa Band | Sudan | Al Amal | Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass From Sudan's Red Sea Coast | Ostinato | 2022
Bab L'Bluz | Morocco-France | Ila Mata | Nayda! | Real World | 2020 Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul | Morocco-France-Israel | Soudani Foulani | Masterisé | Musjomusic / Nuits d'Afrique | 2022 Aziz Sahmaoui & University Of Gnawa | Morocco-Senegal-France | Ganga Sound Of Mbirika | Poetic Trance | Blue Line | 2019
Fatoumata Diawara | Cote D'Ivoire-Mali-France | Kalan | Maliba | 3ème Bureau / Wagram | 2022 Youssou N'Dour | Senegal | Xel | Rokku Mi Rokka (Give And Take) | Nonesuch | 2007 Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003 Kandy Guira | Burkina Faso-France | Wasindi | Nagtaba | Vlad Productions | 2021
Idrissa Soumaoro Et L'Eclipse De L'I.J.A. | Mali | Fama Allah | Le Tioko-Tioko | Mr Bongo | 1978 Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Chantez Chantez | Tje Ni Mousso | Polydor | 1999 Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Batoma | Welcome To Mali | Because Music | 2008
Alhaji K. Frimpong | Ghana | Susa Dwa W'Anum | Abrabo | Hot Casa | 1984 Sena Dagadu | Ghana-Hungary | Accra City People | Lots Of Trees | Irie Maffia | 2013