Program Information
Global A Go-Go
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
New music from eastern Sudan by Noori & His Dorpa Band; Ethio jazz via Belgium by Alpacas Collective; Moktar Gania's Moroccan gnawa soul; West African divas Fatoumata Diawara and Kandy Guira; Amadou & Mariam when they were still students; the latest reissue of Alhaji K. Frimpong
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Teta Lando | Angola | Fuguei Na Escola | Tia Chica | N'Gola | 1974
Orchestre Du Bawobab | Senegal-Guine Bissau-Mali-Togo | Jin Ma, Jin Ma | Ndeleng Ndeleng | Musicafrique | 1978
Noori & His Dorpa Band | Sudan | Al Amal | Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass From Sudan's Red Sea Coast | Ostinato | 2022

Gabriella Ghermandi | Ethiopia-Italy | Atse Tewodros | Ethiopia: Celebrating Emperor Tewodros II | ARC | 2016
Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Stranger To Myself | Seven Wisdoms Of Plutonia | Catalpas | 2022
Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia | Yekatit | Ethio Jazz | Amha | 1974

Bab L'Bluz | Morocco-France | Ila Mata | Nayda! | Real World | 2020
Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul | Morocco-France-Israel | Soudani Foulani | Masterisé | Musjomusic / Nuits d'Afrique | 2022
Aziz Sahmaoui & University Of Gnawa | Morocco-Senegal-France | Ganga Sound Of Mbirika | Poetic Trance | Blue Line | 2019

Fatoumata Diawara | Cote D'Ivoire-Mali-France | Kalan | Maliba | 3ème Bureau / Wagram | 2022
Youssou N'Dour | Senegal | Xel | Rokku Mi Rokka (Give And Take) | Nonesuch | 2007
Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003
Kandy Guira | Burkina Faso-France | Wasindi | Nagtaba | Vlad Productions | 2021

Idrissa Soumaoro Et L'Eclipse De L'I.J.A. | Mali | Fama Allah | Le Tioko-Tioko | Mr Bongo | 1978
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Chantez Chantez | Tje Ni Mousso | Polydor | 1999
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Batoma | Welcome To Mali | Because Music | 2008

Alhaji K. Frimpong | Ghana | Susa Dwa W'Anum | Abrabo | Hot Casa | 1984
Sena Dagadu | Ghana-Hungary | Accra City People | Lots Of Trees | Irie Maffia | 2013

01:59:57 1 May 29, 2022
Richmond VA USA
