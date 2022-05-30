Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

