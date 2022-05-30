This time on The Children's Hour we learn about two of the most endangered big wild cats: tigers and snow leopards. The Kids Crew visit with the Senior Carnivore Keeper at the ABQ Biopark, Casey Taylor who teaches us basic tiger facts, and what is stressing them in the wild. We are also joined by Marissa Niranjan from the Snow Leopard Trust who explains the unique challenges these big cats face as their range and numbers in the wild are greatly diminished.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Tigers & Snow Leopards
This time on The Children's Hour we learn about two of the most endangered big wild cats: tigers and snow leopards through conversations with a carnivore keeper and a conservation ecologist.
00:58:00
1
May 30, 2022
The Children's Hour is produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico.