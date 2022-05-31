In Memoriam: Hekma's Gay Dutch History & global LGBTQ news

Series: This Way Out

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 05-30-22

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Anthony Albanese; Ellen DeGeneres; Gert Hekma.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: We remember Gert Hekma, the father of Dutch gay history; Australian Morrison’s hate falls to Labor's love, the Church of Scotland says “We Do” to marriage equality, Austria shifts blood donor rules from people to practices, Oklahoma’s school bathrooms become “out of order” to trans kids, Montanans defy a gender ID court order, a judge extends Dallas’ pediatric trans clinic's welcome to new patients, Ellen's talk show dances into herstory!

All that — and more this week — when you choose "This Way Out": the world’s audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Marcos Najera, and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Fantasy & World Music by the Fiechters.

