Notes: Beers in Space

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Tim, Good ol Boy Sean, Good ol Boy Caperton, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – Can you motorboat in space? We decided to tackle a space themed flight of beer, that went full anti-gravity around the :06 mark. “Space tastes a bit like diabetes” – Caperton as we sling him into space. Quite possibly the worst words ever coming from Sean-“ Cinnamon and Vanilla beans are OK.“ What would David Bowie drink in space? We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

8:18 Wicked Nebula New England style IPA with Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Falconer’s Flight hops. 6.5% ABV Gravity Brewing, Louisville, CO SUDS-4

16:16 Space Kilt Wee Heavy scotch ale brewed with UK Marris Otter and a hint of smoked/peat malt. 6.7% ABV Gravity Brewing Louisville, CO SUDS-4

27:59 Batch #4 (For David Bowie) Hoppy Farmhouse Style Ale – brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, rye, oats, spelt, Columbus, Centennial, Comet, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV Zebulon Artisan Ales Weaverville, NC SUDS-4

36:43 The Event Horizon – Black IPA Brewed with a blend of Amarillo, Idaho 7, and Sabro hops. 5% ABV Launch Pad Brewery Aurora, CO SUDS-4

40:45 Astronaut Status – Bourbon Barrel-Aged imperial stout with Cinnamon and Vanilla beans using Woodford Reserve barrels. 12% ABV Wiseacre Brewing Company Memphis, TN SUDS-5

Book mentioned on this episode: Bowie’s Bookshelf. The hundred books that changed David Bowie’s life – by John O’Connell



