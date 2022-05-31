Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Beers with a space theme
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Global, True Native Media Solutions, PodBean
Content hosting services: PRX, NCRA, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Beers in Space
@gravitybrewing @zebulonbrewing @launchbrewery @wiseacrebrew #beer #space #bannedinspace #spacefacts #daveinspace
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Tim, Good ol Boy Sean, Good ol Boy Caperton, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – Can you motorboat in space? We decided to tackle a space themed flight of beer, that went full anti-gravity around the :06 mark. “Space tastes a bit like diabetes” – Caperton as we sling him into space. Quite possibly the worst words ever coming from Sean-“ Cinnamon and Vanilla beans are OK.“ What would David Bowie drink in space? We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
8:18 Wicked Nebula New England style IPA with Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Falconer’s Flight hops. 6.5% ABV Gravity Brewing, Louisville, CO SUDS-4
16:16 Space Kilt Wee Heavy scotch ale brewed with UK Marris Otter and a hint of smoked/peat malt. 6.7% ABV Gravity Brewing Louisville, CO SUDS-4
27:59 Batch #4 (For David Bowie) Hoppy Farmhouse Style Ale – brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, rye, oats, spelt, Columbus, Centennial, Comet, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV Zebulon Artisan Ales Weaverville, NC SUDS-4
36:43 The Event Horizon – Black IPA Brewed with a blend of Amarillo, Idaho 7, and Sabro hops. 5% ABV Launch Pad Brewery Aurora, CO SUDS-4
40:45 Astronaut Status – Bourbon Barrel-Aged imperial stout with Cinnamon and Vanilla beans using Woodford Reserve barrels. 12% ABV Wiseacre Brewing Company Memphis, TN SUDS-5
Book mentioned on this episode: Bowie’s Bookshelf. The hundred books that changed David Bowie’s life – by John O’Connell

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
We’re working on a GoFundMe for therapy sessions for Caperton. TBD.

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 466 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 May 31, 2022
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 