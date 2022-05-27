Summary: Imagine a woman running and winning in 2013 as socialist for City Council in a town that is dominated by some of the world’s largest corporations. Seattle Washington is home to Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, and seven more Fortune 500s.



Kshama Sawant helped lead the fight, in 2014, that made Seattle the first major American city to mandate a $15 an hour minimum wage. She and her allies took on Jeff Bezos and pushed through a business tax that increased city revenues by an estimated $230 million a year. In December 2021 Amazon had spent over $3 million to recall her but failed.



Here are excerpts of an inspiring conversation between Kshama Sawant and Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, author and former foreign correspondent for The New York Times. Chris Hedges interviewed Sawant on May 27, 2022, on his program on the Real News Network.



Hedges is the host of The Chris Hedges Report, (therealnews.com/chris-hedges-report) and he publishes columns on (sheerpost.com). Please look up the full 34 minute interview and support both networks. The title of this conversation with Kshama Sawant is: How to defeat the billionaire class.