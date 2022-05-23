(1.) Rembrandt Death - Double AB ft. Breeze Brewin and Napoleon Da Legend (2.) We Brings Heat - Warren G. ft. Da Five Footaz and Da Twinz (3.) Think (instrumental) - DJ Madsol Desar (4.) What You Do To Me - J Sands (5.) Real Recognize Real - Kool Sphere ft. Smoothe Da Hustler (6.) Back to the Future - Muneshine ft. Elmnt and Kydd (7.) Take Y'all Back - Blaq Poet & DC Pelon (8.) Story Of My Life - Guilty Simpson & EffettoBeatz (9.) Where Ya At - Ill Al Skratch (10.) Contemporary Section - Vic Spencer (11.) Ruffdraft - Bwhit (12.) 9th Inning (Beatbox remix) - Stan Ipcus & Max Bent (13.) Rainin' Outside - Marcus D ft. Blu (14.) Life - Innocent? & Ericka Caine (15.) Carbon Copy - Funky DL (16.) Censor Light (Last Night) - The Demon (17.) Sunday brunch - Zeyn, Bënji, Nymano (18.) Until Nexttime - Elaquent
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 7PM Atlantic - 97.9 FM CHSR Fredericton, New Brunswick
Monday 5PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Monday 9PM AT - 88.1 FM CKDU Halifax, Nova Scotia
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Thursday 11PM ET - 101.9 FM CFRC Kingston, Ontario
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Friday 9PM Pacific - KPCA 103.3 FM, Petaluma, California
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM CT - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.