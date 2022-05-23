Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
Tapes To Astonish
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
(1.) Rembrandt Death - Double AB ft. Breeze Brewin and Napoleon Da Legend
(2.) We Brings Heat - Warren G. ft. Da Five Footaz and Da Twinz
(3.) Think (instrumental) - DJ Madsol Desar
(4.) What You Do To Me - J Sands
(5.) Real Recognize Real - Kool Sphere ft. Smoothe Da Hustler
(6.) Back to the Future - Muneshine ft. Elmnt and Kydd
(7.) Take Y'all Back - Blaq Poet & DC Pelon
(8.) Story Of My Life - Guilty Simpson & EffettoBeatz
(9.) Where Ya At - Ill Al Skratch
(10.) Contemporary Section - Vic Spencer
(11.) Ruffdraft - Bwhit
(12.) 9th Inning (Beatbox remix) - Stan Ipcus & Max Bent
(13.) Rainin' Outside - Marcus D ft. Blu
(14.) Life - Innocent? & Ericka Caine
(15.) Carbon Copy - Funky DL
(16.) Censor Light (Last Night) - The Demon
(17.) Sunday brunch - Zeyn, Bënji, Nymano
(18.) Until Nexttime - Elaquent
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 7PM Atlantic - 97.9 FM CHSR Fredericton, New Brunswick

Monday 5PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Monday 9PM AT - 88.1 FM CKDU Halifax, Nova Scotia

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Thursday 11PM ET - 101.9 FM CFRC Kingston, Ontario

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Friday 9PM Pacific - KPCA 103.3 FM, Petaluma, California

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM CT - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:28 1 May 23, 2022
Gammatorium
 00:56:28  192Kbps mp3
