SIPS – On this episode we discuss whiskey from Penelope, Barrell Bourbon, Old Forester Rye & New Riff. Very heavy MGP whiskey lineup and some unique blends. Have you ever seen a Red Turkey in a parking lot? Justin never fails - #hawaiianstylewhiskey Hang on to your hat as we move through 8 products in less than 60 min.
TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Content hosting services: PRX, NCRA, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
The best whiskey in the parking lot @PenelopeBourbon @BarrellBourbon @oldforester @NewRiff #podcast #bourbon #wheater #limitededitionoreo Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss whiskey from Penelope, Barrell Bourbon, Old Forester Rye & New Riff. Very heavy MGP whiskey lineup and some unique blends. Have you ever seen a Red Turkey in a parking lot? Justin never fails - #hawaiianstylewhiskey Hang on to your hat as we move through 8 products in less than 60 min. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best: Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 Grain – 3 SIPS Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Strength 4 grain Batch 8 – 4 SIPS Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Strength Toasted 4 Grain – 3 SIPS Barrell Bourbon Batch 30 – 4 SIPS Barrell Bourbon Seagrass Cask Strength - 4 SIPS Barrell Bourbon Gold Label – 5 SIPS Old Forester Single Barrel Rye – 4 SIPS New Riff Red Turkey Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon – 4 SIPS info@sipssudsandsmokes.com TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”