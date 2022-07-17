Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whiskey from Penelope, Barrell Bourbon, Old Forester Rye & New Riff. Very heavy MGP whiskey lineup and some unique blends. Have you ever seen a Red Turkey in a parking lot? Justin never fails - #hawaiianstylewhiskey Hang on to your hat as we move through 8 products in less than 60 min.
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Content hosting services: PRX, NCRA, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
The best whiskey in the parking lot
@PenelopeBourbon @BarrellBourbon @oldforester @NewRiff #podcast #bourbon #wheater #limitededitionoreo
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whiskey from Penelope, Barrell Bourbon, Old Forester Rye & New Riff. Very heavy MGP whiskey lineup and some unique blends. Have you ever seen a Red Turkey in a parking lot? Justin never fails - #hawaiianstylewhiskey Hang on to your hat as we move through 8 products in less than 60 min. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 Grain – 3 SIPS
Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Strength 4 grain Batch 8 – 4 SIPS
Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Strength Toasted 4 Grain – 3 SIPS
Barrell Bourbon Batch 30 – 4 SIPS
Barrell Bourbon Seagrass Cask Strength - 4 SIPS
Barrell Bourbon Gold Label – 5 SIPS
Old Forester Single Barrel Rye – 4 SIPS
New Riff Red Turkey Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon – 4 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

