Notes: Bob Marley and the Wailers and the Chineke! Orchestra, “Don't Rock My Boat”

from Redemption Song

Universal IIsland



Ernest Ranglin, “Grandfather's Clock”

from Boss Reggae

Dub Store Records - 2016



Richard Ace and the Brentford Disco Band, “Mo-Bay Special”

from Coxone 7"

Studio One



Coco Maria, “Me veo volar”

from Me veo volar - Single

Bongo Joe - 2021



Nortec Collective, “Bar Infierno”

from Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3

Nacional Records - 2005



Chavela Vargas, “Que Te Vaya Bonito”

from Chavela Vargas - 30 Éxitos

WM Mexico - 2015



Dos Santos, “A Shot in the Dark”

from City of Mirrors

International Anthem Recording Co.



Flying Down Thunder & Rise Ashen, “Rock Your World (feat. Lil Theland - Wabinokwey and Nano)”

from 15 Years of Balanced Records

Balanced Records Inc. - 2016



Soda Stereo, “Danza Rota (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”

from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1

Ariola - 2008



Surprise Chef, “Deadlines”

from Daylight Savings

Mr Bongo - 2020



Anchorsong, “New World”

from Mirage

Tru Thoughts - 2021



Alice Smith, “Love Endeavor (Maurice Fulton Remix)”

from Weekends And Beginnings

Mister Saturday Night Records



Patrice Rushen - Forget Me Nots - Straight from the Heart - Elektra - 1982



Mos Def, “Umi Says (Zero 7 Remix)”

from Umi Says (Zero 7 Remix)

Worldwide w/ Gilles Peterson

Zero 7



Kendrick Lamar, “Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons)”

from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records - 2022



India Shawn, “Floating Away”

from Outer Limits

India Shawn & James Fauntleroy - 2015



India Shawn, “SUPERFINE”

from BEFORE WE GO

Epic - 2021



Sade, “Like a Tattoo”

from Love Deluxe

Epic - 1992



Erykah Badu, “Gone Baby, Don't Be Long”

from New Amerykah Part Two - Return of the Ankh

Motown - 2009



Al Charles, “Outstanding”

from Outstanding - Single

Athens Of The North - 2019



Hollie Cook, “Gold Girl”

from Happy Hour

Merge Records - 2022



Secret Night Gang, “Captured”

from Captured - Single

Brownswood Recordings - 2021



Say She She, “Trouble”

from Trouble - Single

Karma Chief - 2022



Natalie Duncan, “Hearts In A Cage (4 Hero Remix)”

from Hearts In A Cage

Fallen Tree 1Hundred



Black Moon, “Who Got Da Props”

from Dah Instrumentalz

Nervous Records - 2007



Butcher Brown, “Tidal Wave”

from #KingButch

Concord Jazz - 2020



Charles Stepney, “Daddy's Diddies”

from Daddy's Diddies - Single

International Anthem - 2022

