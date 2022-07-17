Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Bob Marley and the Wailers and the Chineke! Orchestra, “Don't Rock My Boat”
from Redemption Song
Universal IIsland

Ernest Ranglin, “Grandfather's Clock”
from Boss Reggae
Dub Store Records - 2016

Richard Ace and the Brentford Disco Band, “Mo-Bay Special”
from Coxone 7"
Studio One

Coco Maria, “Me veo volar”
from Me veo volar - Single
Bongo Joe - 2021

Nortec Collective, “Bar Infierno”
from Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3
Nacional Records - 2005

Chavela Vargas, “Que Te Vaya Bonito”
from Chavela Vargas - 30 Éxitos
WM Mexico - 2015

Dos Santos, “A Shot in the Dark”
from City of Mirrors
International Anthem Recording Co.

Flying Down Thunder & Rise Ashen, “Rock Your World (feat. Lil Theland - Wabinokwey and Nano)”
from 15 Years of Balanced Records
Balanced Records Inc. - 2016

Soda Stereo, “Danza Rota (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”
from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1
Ariola - 2008

Surprise Chef, “Deadlines”
from Daylight Savings
Mr Bongo - 2020

Anchorsong, “New World”
from Mirage
Tru Thoughts - 2021

Alice Smith, “Love Endeavor (Maurice Fulton Remix)”
from Weekends And Beginnings
Mister Saturday Night Records

Patrice Rushen - Forget Me Nots - Straight from the Heart - Elektra - 1982

Mos Def, “Umi Says (Zero 7 Remix)”
from Umi Says (Zero 7 Remix)
Worldwide w/ Gilles Peterson
Zero 7

Kendrick Lamar, “Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons)”
from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records - 2022

India Shawn, “Floating Away”
from Outer Limits
India Shawn & James Fauntleroy - 2015

India Shawn, “SUPERFINE”
from BEFORE WE GO
Epic - 2021

Sade, “Like a Tattoo”
from Love Deluxe
Epic - 1992

Erykah Badu, “Gone Baby, Don't Be Long”
from New Amerykah Part Two - Return of the Ankh
Motown - 2009

Al Charles, “Outstanding”
from Outstanding - Single
Athens Of The North - 2019

Hollie Cook, “Gold Girl”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022

Secret Night Gang, “Captured”
from Captured - Single
Brownswood Recordings - 2021

Say She She, “Trouble”
from Trouble - Single
Karma Chief - 2022

Natalie Duncan, “Hearts In A Cage (4 Hero Remix)”
from Hearts In A Cage
Fallen Tree 1Hundred

Black Moon, “Who Got Da Props”
from Dah Instrumentalz
Nervous Records - 2007

Butcher Brown, “Tidal Wave”
from #KingButch
Concord Jazz - 2020

Charles Stepney, “Daddy's Diddies”
from Daddy's Diddies - Single
International Anthem - 2022

Download Program Podcast
01:59:51 1 July 17, 2022
  View Script
    
 01:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 45 Download File...
 