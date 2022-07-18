Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Laurie Berkner, two time Grammy winning Kindie artist, The Extinction Diaries, the Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
On this episode of The Children's Hour we're joined by the legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner for a mini concert and conversation. Laurie talks with the Kids Crew about her career in music and with children, and plays some songs for us.

Plus we'll find out about what's going on with albatrosses, and we learn about a newly discovered species of dinosaur, the Dineobellator notehesperus.

We also featured the Extinction Diaries with a piece on albatrosses.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Laurie Berkner: Queen of Kindie Download Program Podcast
We enjoy a mini concert with Laurie Berkner, find out about albatrosses, and a newly discovered species of dinosaur.
00:58:00 1 July 18, 2022
Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 40 Download File...
 