On this episode of The Children's Hour we're joined by the legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner for a mini concert and conversation. Laurie talks with the Kids Crew about her career in music and with children, and plays some songs for us.
Plus we'll find out about what's going on with albatrosses, and we learn about a newly discovered species of dinosaur, the Dineobellator notehesperus.
We also featured the Extinction Diaries with a piece on albatrosses.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Laurie Berkner: Queen of Kindie
