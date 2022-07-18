Queer artist Dorian Wood performs with urgent authenticity; a Russian M.P. seeks "no promo homo" expansion, a rare Russian court win clears a feminist artist of porn charges, Bucharest Pride defies a Romanian “no promo homo” bill, Iraqi lawmakers move to outlaw homosexuality, the Texas A.G. relishes a return of sodomy laws, Pennsylvania’s governor counts out a trans sports ban, Houston Drag Queen Brunch defenders devour delusional protesters, and a U.S. senator’s trans denial gets slammed in a post-Roe hearing! Those stories — and more this week — when you find "This Way Out": the world’s audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Melanie Keller, and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Roger Q Mason, produced with Brian DeShazor and David Gonzalez. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: ABBA; Dorian Wood.
