Program Information
Radio Thrift Shop
Music
DJ Frederick
 Fred Moe  Contact Contributor
Radio Thrift Shop Bargain Basement is a half hour supplement recorded and uploaded on no set schedule. Musical archaeology from the impossibly mixed up record crates collecting dust in the thrift shop basement. The only way in is through the secret passage. The only way out is through the disorganized shelves of dusty recordings.
A half-hour companion to Radio Thrift Shop that digs even deeper and dustier into the vinyl stashed away in the Bargain Basement. We're dumpster diving so you don't have to.

00:29:00 1 July 18, 2022
