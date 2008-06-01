Summary: After many years of endeavors to get access to justice, Palestinian civil society and victims welcomed the UN ICC Prosecutor’s announcement that there was sufficient evidence proving the commission of war crimes in the territory of Palestine. However, seven years since the beginning of the preliminary investigation and more than a year after the opening of a supposedly full-fledged investigation, no concrete steps have been taken by the Court to put an end to the ‘impunity crisis’ in the Israeli-Palestinian setting. While the ICC has recently proved that it is capable of a prompt reaction over serious and urgent situations, the Prosecutor’s seeming reluctance to select cases in the Palestine situation gives rise to a serious concern about a practice of double standards.



The presentation today brings together Palestinian NGOs senior officers, and scholars, to shed light on the ongoing perpetration of serious violations of Palestinians’ fundamental rights and publicly denounce the lack of effective measures taken by the Court in one of the most documented situations for the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The speakers at this morning’s forum, which was recorded a few weeks ago in The Hague, Netherlands, home to the ICC, call upon all stakeholders to invite the ICC to ensure that accountability in Palestine is pursued without any further delay



The participants in this edited forum that you will hear include Raje Sourani, Director of the Center for Palestinian Rights, Susan Akram, professor at Boston University School of Law, Shawan Jabreen, General Direcor of Al Haq, and Issam Younis, Director Al Menzen Centre for Human Rights. The moderator is Triestin Mariniello, Legal Team for Gaza Victims. The forum title is "The ICC and Palestinian Justice." Mariniello begins the forum.