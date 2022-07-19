Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Boulhos Loupino & Emeneya ya Mukolo (Djo Kester)
KOUSSIMANITOU
KASSIKA MANDA
PLK – 1990

3) Viva la Musica
CHERIE ALPHA
13th ANNIVERSAIRE
Gina Kiaku Production – 1990

4) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MAMA AKOMA KOTESIKA
LES ATALAKU DE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGAS
Sonodisc – 1988

5) Boketshu 1er et Son Groupe Classic Swede Swede
EKOKOLO
AVANT – AVANT PAS DE RECUL
Sonima Music

6) Prince Kabeya
YA TSHITSI
YA TSHITSI
Prince Kabeya - 2018

7) Konono No.1
KULE KULE
LIVE AT COULER CAFE
Crammed Discs - 2007

8) Antoine Moundanda
WALI TI MBI
LIKEMBE GEANT
Indigo - 1997

9) Grand Maitre Makape et l’Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba
NKUMBU MVUANDA
GRAND MAITRE MAKAPE ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA
Makengo Nkunga

10) Maisha
SAWAMBA
REVUE NOIRE A KIN : ZAIRE ‘96
Revue Noire - 1996

11) Kawende et Ses Copains
TSHINGOMA
KINSHASA !
Plainisphere/Zone - 1984

12) Bill Clinton et Les Samourai
SCARIFICE
PALPITATION TOTALE
Big Events – 2011

13) Jupiter & Okwess
MARCO
NA KOZONGA
LOV/RECS - 2021

14) Werrason
DESOLE (feat. Elvis)
7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE
Werrason World – 2017

15) Baloji
GLOSSINE (ZOMBIE)
137 AVENUE KANIAMA
Bella Union – 2018

16) Zao
NOUVEAU COMBATANT
NOUVEAU COMBATANT
Celluloid – 2015

17) Abeti
WANDUGO WAMPENZI
ZAIRE 74: THE AFRICAN ARTISTS
Wrasse Records – 2017

18) Franco et Le TP OK Jazz
KIMPA KISANGA MENI
MAKAMBO EZALI BOURREAU : 1982/1984/1985
Editions Populaires/Sonodisc – 1994

19) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz’
MA NKEWA
LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA
Planet Ilunga - 2020

