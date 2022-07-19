Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: July 17, 2022
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Boulhos Loupino & Emeneya ya Mukolo (Djo Kester)
KOUSSIMANITOU
KASSIKA MANDA
PLK – 1990
3) Viva la Musica
CHERIE ALPHA
13th ANNIVERSAIRE
Gina Kiaku Production – 1990
4) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MAMA AKOMA KOTESIKA
LES ATALAKU DE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGAS
Sonodisc – 1988
5) Boketshu 1er et Son Groupe Classic Swede Swede
EKOKOLO
AVANT – AVANT PAS DE RECUL
Sonima Music
6) Prince Kabeya
YA TSHITSI
YA TSHITSI
Prince Kabeya - 2018
7) Konono No.1
KULE KULE
LIVE AT COULER CAFE
Crammed Discs - 2007
8) Antoine Moundanda
WALI TI MBI
LIKEMBE GEANT
Indigo - 1997
9) Grand Maitre Makape et l’Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba
NKUMBU MVUANDA
GRAND MAITRE MAKAPE ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA
Makengo Nkunga
10) Maisha
SAWAMBA
REVUE NOIRE A KIN : ZAIRE ‘96
Revue Noire - 1996
11) Kawende et Ses Copains
TSHINGOMA
KINSHASA !
Plainisphere/Zone - 1984
12) Bill Clinton et Les Samourai
SCARIFICE
PALPITATION TOTALE
Big Events – 2011
13) Jupiter & Okwess
MARCO
NA KOZONGA
LOV/RECS - 2021
14) Werrason
DESOLE (feat. Elvis)
7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE
Werrason World – 2017
15) Baloji
GLOSSINE (ZOMBIE)
137 AVENUE KANIAMA
Bella Union – 2018
16) Zao
NOUVEAU COMBATANT
NOUVEAU COMBATANT
Celluloid – 2015
17) Abeti
WANDUGO WAMPENZI
ZAIRE 74: THE AFRICAN ARTISTS
Wrasse Records – 2017
18) Franco et Le TP OK Jazz
KIMPA KISANGA MENI
MAKAMBO EZALI BOURREAU : 1982/1984/1985
Editions Populaires/Sonodisc – 1994
19) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz’
MA NKEWA
LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA
Planet Ilunga - 2020
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:24
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 19, 2022
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:24
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
47
