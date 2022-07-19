Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Boulhos Loupino & Emeneya ya Mukolo (Djo Kester)

KOUSSIMANITOU

KASSIKA MANDA

PLK – 1990



3) Viva la Musica

CHERIE ALPHA

13th ANNIVERSAIRE

Gina Kiaku Production – 1990



4) Zaiko Langa-Langa

MAMA AKOMA KOTESIKA

LES ATALAKU DE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGAS

Sonodisc – 1988



5) Boketshu 1er et Son Groupe Classic Swede Swede

EKOKOLO

AVANT – AVANT PAS DE RECUL

Sonima Music



6) Prince Kabeya

YA TSHITSI

YA TSHITSI

Prince Kabeya - 2018



7) Konono No.1

KULE KULE

LIVE AT COULER CAFE

Crammed Discs - 2007



8) Antoine Moundanda

WALI TI MBI

LIKEMBE GEANT

Indigo - 1997



9) Grand Maitre Makape et l’Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba

NKUMBU MVUANDA

GRAND MAITRE MAKAPE ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA

Makengo Nkunga



10) Maisha

SAWAMBA

REVUE NOIRE A KIN : ZAIRE ‘96

Revue Noire - 1996



11) Kawende et Ses Copains

TSHINGOMA

KINSHASA !

Plainisphere/Zone - 1984



12) Bill Clinton et Les Samourai

SCARIFICE

PALPITATION TOTALE

Big Events – 2011



13) Jupiter & Okwess

MARCO

NA KOZONGA

LOV/RECS - 2021



14) Werrason

DESOLE (feat. Elvis)

7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE

Werrason World – 2017



15) Baloji

GLOSSINE (ZOMBIE)

137 AVENUE KANIAMA

Bella Union – 2018



16) Zao

NOUVEAU COMBATANT

NOUVEAU COMBATANT

Celluloid – 2015



17) Abeti

WANDUGO WAMPENZI

ZAIRE 74: THE AFRICAN ARTISTS

Wrasse Records – 2017



18) Franco et Le TP OK Jazz

KIMPA KISANGA MENI

MAKAMBO EZALI BOURREAU : 1982/1984/1985

Editions Populaires/Sonodisc – 1994



19) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz’

MA NKEWA

LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA

Planet Ilunga - 2020