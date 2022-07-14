Summary: Today some of the consultants who are advising business, finance and the military, are warning that we are heading into an era of “de-globalization” with guaranteed disorder and scarcity.



Thanks to Sam Harris for hosting a debate on some of the causes of de-globalization on his podcast: Making Sense. Harris is a neuroscientist, philosopher, and New York Times best-selling author.



Peter Zeihan founded the consulting firm “Zeihan on Geopolitics”. His clients include energy corporations, business associations and the US military. Ian Bremmer is president and founder of the Eurasia Group, a research firm advising investors and business decision-makers with offices in Washington, DC, London, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Singapore.