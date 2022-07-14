Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
TUC Radio
The author Peter Zeihan in conversation with Ian Bremmer and Sam Harris
Peter Zeihan, Ian Bremmer and Sam Harris
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Today some of the consultants who are advising business, finance and the military, are warning that we are heading into an era of “de-globalization” with guaranteed disorder and scarcity.

Thanks to Sam Harris for hosting a debate on some of the causes of de-globalization on his podcast: Making Sense. Harris is a neuroscientist, philosopher, and New York Times best-selling author.

Peter Zeihan founded the consulting firm “Zeihan on Geopolitics”. His clients include energy corporations, business associations and the US military. Ian Bremmer is president and founder of the Eurasia Group, a research firm advising investors and business decision-makers with offices in Washington, DC, London, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Singapore.
These are excerpts of a discussion posted on July 14, 2022, by Sam Harris on his podcast Making Sense. You can find the full discussion on line under the title: The End of Global Order. The 54 minute version was also posted on YouTube.

