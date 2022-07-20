Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
The Michael Slate Show
January 6, the Danger of Fascism, and the Rare Opportunity for a Real Revolution. Plus, Pushing Back Against Dangerous Attacks Against RiseUp4AbortionRights, the RevComs, and Bob Avakian.
Andy Zee (Co-host, Revolution Nothing Less Show); Sunsara Taylor (Co-Initiator, RiseUp4AbortionRights) Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
Andy Zee, the January 6 hearings, the extremeness of these times and the possibility of an emancipating revolution. The January 6 hearings - and the violence of this system by Bob Avakian. Sunsara Taylor rebutting the Daily Beast's lies and slanders of Bob Avakian, the RevComs and RiseUp4AbortionRights. Q&A with Bob Avakian from the talk, “Why We Need An Actual Revolution, And How We Can Really Make Revolution.” Rafael Kadaris talks about history of COINTELPRO and the urgent lessons for today.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Annie Day, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Jeff Pryor, Production Assistant
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 33:42 and can accommodate local id if needed. 

