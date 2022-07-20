January 6, the Danger of Fascism, and the Rare Opportunity for a Real Revolution. Plus, Pushing Back Against Dangerous Attacks Against RiseUp4AbortionRights, the RevComs, and Bob Avakian.

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee (Co-host, Revolution Nothing Less Show); Sunsara Taylor (Co-Initiator, RiseUp4AbortionRights) Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)

Summary: Andy Zee, the January 6 hearings, the extremeness of these times and the possibility of an emancipating revolution. The January 6 hearings - and the violence of this system by Bob Avakian. Sunsara Taylor rebutting the Daily Beast's lies and slanders of Bob Avakian, the RevComs and RiseUp4AbortionRights. Q&A with Bob Avakian from the talk, “Why We Need An Actual Revolution, And How We Can Really Make Revolution.” Rafael Kadaris talks about history of COINTELPRO and the urgent lessons for today.

