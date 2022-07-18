The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I have seen a ton of live music over the past few months. Tonight I’m going to share some great tracks from the artists I have seen recently. We’ll also hear some music I’ve got on tap for this week. Rolling up to Wolf Trap tomorrow for Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Los Lobos and Sunday headed down to the Caverns in TN (where PBS films their Bluegrass Underground) to see Steve Earle. So we’ll hear some cuts from those folks and some new releases. No kidding tonight’s show is killer.
The Haberdasher
Aaron Lee Tasjan The Trouble with Drinkin' In the Blazes First of 3 Records Paul Thorn Tequila is Good For the Heart Pimps & Preachers Perpetual Obscurity Records Lizzie No Matthew Vanity Lizzie No Scott Hirsch Big Passenger Windless Day Echo Magic Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley One Way Out (with Aubrey Haynie) The Country Blues Compass Records Missy Raines & the New Hip Nightingale New Frontier Compass Records Twisted Pine Hold on Me Twisted Pine Signature Sounds Recordings James McMurtry Vaquero The Horses and the Hounds New West Records Frank Turner Photosynthesis Love Ire & Song Anti/Epitaph Steely Dan Caves of Altimira The Royal Scam Universal Music Group Old 97's Rollerskate Skinny Satellite Rides Elektra Records Rob Williams Where You Hang Your Heart Southern FM Evertone The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records Old 97's I Don't Wanna Die In This Town Graveyard Whistling ATO Records / Fontana North Michael McAdam I'm Free Tremolo Permanent Records The Rolling Stones Worried About You Live At The El Mocambo Polydor Records The Rock House All Stars Monkey Man (feat. Mike Farris) Let It Bleed Revisited - An Ovation from Nashville Qualified Records Steve Earle & The Dukes Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff New West Records David Bromberg Mr. Bojangles (Live) The Player: A Retrospective Columbia/Legacy Steve Earle & The Dukes Johnny Come Lately Copperhead Road (Deluxe Edition) Geffen Tedeschi Trucks Band Circles 'Round The Sun I Am The Moon: I. Crescent Fantasy Los Lobos That Train Don't Stop Here Kiko Rhino/Warner Records Tedeschi Trucks Band Playing With My Emotions I Am The Moon: II. Ascension Fantasy Artista Desconocido (UY) Faixa 16 Album desconhecido self Banditos Deep End Right On Egghunt Florence Dore End of the World Highways & Rocketships Propeller Sound Recordings