Notes: Hey Listeners,



I have seen a ton of live music over the past few months. Tonight I’m going to share some great tracks from the artists I have seen recently. We’ll also hear some music I’ve got on tap for this week. Rolling up to Wolf Trap tomorrow for Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Los Lobos and Sunday headed down to the Caverns in TN (where PBS films their Bluegrass Underground) to see Steve Earle. So we’ll hear some cuts from those folks and some new releases. No kidding tonight’s show is killer.



The Haberdasher



Aaron Lee Tasjan The Trouble with Drinkin' In the Blazes First of 3 Records

Paul Thorn Tequila is Good For the Heart Pimps & Preachers Perpetual Obscurity Records

Lizzie No Matthew Vanity Lizzie No

Scott Hirsch Big Passenger Windless Day Echo Magic

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley One Way Out (with Aubrey Haynie) The Country Blues Compass Records

Missy Raines & the New Hip Nightingale New Frontier Compass Records

Twisted Pine Hold on Me Twisted Pine Signature Sounds Recordings

James McMurtry Vaquero The Horses and the Hounds New West Records

Frank Turner Photosynthesis Love Ire & Song Anti/Epitaph

Steely Dan Caves of Altimira The Royal Scam Universal Music Group

Old 97's Rollerskate Skinny Satellite Rides Elektra Records

Rob Williams Where You Hang Your Heart Southern FM Evertone

The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records

Old 97's I Don't Wanna Die In This Town Graveyard Whistling ATO Records / Fontana North

Michael McAdam I'm Free Tremolo Permanent Records

The Rolling Stones Worried About You Live At The El Mocambo Polydor Records

The Rock House All Stars Monkey Man (feat. Mike Farris) Let It Bleed Revisited - An Ovation from Nashville Qualified Records

Steve Earle & The Dukes Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff New West Records

David Bromberg Mr. Bojangles (Live) The Player: A Retrospective Columbia/Legacy

Steve Earle & The Dukes Johnny Come Lately Copperhead Road (Deluxe Edition) Geffen

Tedeschi Trucks Band Circles 'Round The Sun I Am The Moon: I. Crescent Fantasy

Los Lobos That Train Don't Stop Here Kiko Rhino/Warner Records

Tedeschi Trucks Band Playing With My Emotions I Am The Moon: II. Ascension Fantasy

Artista Desconocido (UY) Faixa 16 Album desconhecido self

Banditos Deep End Right On Egghunt

Florence Dore End of the World Highways & Rocketships Propeller Sound Recordings

