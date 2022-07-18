Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I have seen a ton of live music over the past few months. Tonight I’m going to share some great tracks from the artists I have seen recently. We’ll also hear some music I’ve got on tap for this week. Rolling up to Wolf Trap tomorrow for Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Los Lobos and Sunday headed down to the Caverns in TN (where PBS films their Bluegrass Underground) to see Steve Earle. So we’ll hear some cuts from those folks and some new releases. No kidding tonight’s show is killer.

The Haberdasher

Aaron Lee Tasjan The Trouble with Drinkin' In the Blazes First of 3 Records
Paul Thorn Tequila is Good For the Heart Pimps & Preachers Perpetual Obscurity Records
Lizzie No Matthew Vanity Lizzie No
Scott Hirsch Big Passenger Windless Day Echo Magic
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley One Way Out (with Aubrey Haynie) The Country Blues Compass Records
Missy Raines & the New Hip Nightingale New Frontier Compass Records
Twisted Pine Hold on Me Twisted Pine Signature Sounds Recordings
James McMurtry Vaquero The Horses and the Hounds New West Records
Frank Turner Photosynthesis Love Ire & Song Anti/Epitaph
Steely Dan Caves of Altimira The Royal Scam Universal Music Group
Old 97's Rollerskate Skinny Satellite Rides Elektra Records
Rob Williams Where You Hang Your Heart Southern FM Evertone
The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records
Old 97's I Don't Wanna Die In This Town Graveyard Whistling ATO Records / Fontana North
Michael McAdam I'm Free Tremolo Permanent Records
The Rolling Stones Worried About You Live At The El Mocambo Polydor Records
The Rock House All Stars Monkey Man (feat. Mike Farris) Let It Bleed Revisited - An Ovation from Nashville Qualified Records
Steve Earle & The Dukes Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff New West Records
David Bromberg Mr. Bojangles (Live) The Player: A Retrospective Columbia/Legacy
Steve Earle & The Dukes Johnny Come Lately Copperhead Road (Deluxe Edition) Geffen
Tedeschi Trucks Band Circles 'Round The Sun I Am The Moon: I. Crescent Fantasy
Los Lobos That Train Don't Stop Here Kiko Rhino/Warner Records
Tedeschi Trucks Band Playing With My Emotions I Am The Moon: II. Ascension Fantasy
Artista Desconocido (UY) Faixa 16 Album desconhecido self
Banditos Deep End Right On Egghunt
Florence Dore End of the World Highways & Rocketships Propeller Sound Recordings

July 18, 2022
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
