The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Tech House music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.
2022 Amplified Radio
01. Nothing But Love (Jazz Mix) - Homero Espinosa 02. Hallucinatory Ratio - Jay Tripwire 03. EEEYAAA - Blond:ish 04. Pipe Dreams - Scott Diaz 05. Someday (Brian Tappert Rework) - Rocco 06. Journey In Your Mind - Paolo Rocco 07. Love Hangover (Marc Pompeo Remix) - MC Flipside 08. My Own Time - The Alice Rose 09. Herber 660 - Kolja Gerstenberg 10. Beatsbaby - Matt Prehn
9.9.22. Amplified Radio Show Hour 1
