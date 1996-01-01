The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Joys of Marriage
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café. Incompetence and Indifference… it’s kind of a human thing, that’s Adrian Belew. So how you doin? I’m Scott Clark, broadcasting from planet earth and this is episode 304. So ahh here we go again. This time the Sonic Café wraps 47 years intelligent, eclectic music around the Joys of Marriage. A Saturday Night Live sketch where two married guys, Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughan, explain to there soon to be married friend, Jimmy Fallon what’s in store for him after he takes the big marriage plunge. Listen in to see what they get right. Musically, listen for Riton & Kah-Lo, Depeche Mode, Childish Gambino, Wild Nothings, Electronic and many more. Then we take a trip back to 1973 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for the classic Timmy Thomas tune, Why Can’t We Live Together. It’s one of those the more things change the more they stay the same kinda things. Oh and before we forget, a Midwestern rust belt sized welcome to our latest sponsor, the Carcer City tourism bureau. Next time, take a real American vacation in Carcer City, the pride of the rust belt. And ahh don’t forget to visit the flaming river at night. It’s really something special. So here’s a marvelous tune from Wilco. This is On and On and On… and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Incompetence Indifference
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Side Three
Yr: 2006
Song 2: On And On And On
Artist: Wilco
LP: Sky Blue Sky
Yr: 2007
Song 3: Mairead
Artist: The Von Bondies
LP: Pawn Shoppe Heart
Yr: 2004
Song 4: The Joys of Marriage
Artist: Will Ferrel, Vince Vaughn, Jimmy Fallon
LP: SNL
Yr. 2013
Song 5: Fake ID
Artist: Riton & Kah-Lo
LP: Fake ID
Yr: 2017
Song 6: Going Backwards
Artist: Depeche Mode
LP: Spirit
Yr: 2017
Song 7: Adore
Artist: Wild Nothing
LP: Life of Pause
Year: 2016
Song 8: Why Can't We Live Together
Artist: Timmy Thomas
LP: Why Can‘t We Live Together
Yr: 1973
Song 9: Algorhythm
Artist: Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)
LP: 3.15.20
Yr: 2020
Song 10: Visit Carcer City
Artist: GTA San Andreas
LP: GTA San Andreas
Yr: 2004
Song 11: Life Of My Own
Artist: 3 Doors Down
LP: The Better Life
Yr: 1999
Song 12: Second Nature
Artist: Electronic
LP: Raise the Pressure
Yr: 1996
Song 13: Connection
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 14: A Pound For A Brown On The Bus
Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention
LP: Uncle Meat
Yr: 1969
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 9, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 22 Download File...
 