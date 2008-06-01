Dr. Edmund Ghareeb in a Conversation with Palestinian Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, conversants Edmund Ghareeb and Sami Abu Shehadeh

Summary: In 1948 most, but not all, of the Palestinian population were forced out of the territory that eventually became the State of Israel. Palestinians who remain now comprise 20% of the official citizenship of Israel, and therefore have elected representatives in the Knesset. Israel's official claim to be a democracy is based on this. But the Palestinians don't have equal rights at all. They are second class citizens, by law, in a Jewish apartheid state. The Palestinians' elected representatives in the Knesset are a miniscule minority with little, if any power -- a token representation at best. Today we feature Dr. Edmund Ghareeb in a conversation with Palestinian Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh.

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland.




