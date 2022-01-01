Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K! On the show we welcome back into our Spotlight from Clarkdale, Arizona, Mr. Shawn Michael Perry is in house. Musician, Actor and Entrepreneur, he has been pushing out the singles and now brings us the complete stack, the new album out “All Stand Together,” Indigenous Rock and Roll at it's best. Shawn is featured in our latest issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us on our homepage to read all about him at www.indigenousinmusic.com/shawn-michael-perry-interview.





Enjoy music from Shawn Michael Perry, Midnight Sparrows, QVLN, MATCITIM, Pamyua, Old Soul Rebel, Star Nayea, Desiree Dorion, Hour Eleven, The City Lines, Electric Religous, Sinuupa, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Aysanabee, Byron Nicholai, CHANCES, Banda Black Rio, Buyepongo, Captain Planet, Nortec Collective, Ozomatli, War, Wolf Den, Thea May, Julian Taylor,

Zoe, nehiyawak, Soda Stereo, Tito & Tarantula and much much more.



Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and check into our "Two Buffalo Vitural Gallery," and catch Tracy Lee Nalson, our featured Artist.

