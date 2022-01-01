The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
climate runs out of control
Weekly Program
Syee Waldeab, Michelle Dvorak, Kevin Rennert
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
As the climate unravels before our eyes, this show is packed with lead authors & new revelations. Syee Waldeab: in a climate not much warmer than today and ice sheets melting, long-frozen methane on the sea floor was released. Then Michelle Dvoraks team finds Earth will cross 1.5 degrees of warming before 2030, and probably two degrees C in the 2050s. Finally Kevin Rennert: a new study reveals America underestimates climate damage and undervalues climate action.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:12 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 220914
1 hour no-ads power radio
Sept. 11, 2022
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
