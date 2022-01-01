As the climate unravels before our eyes, this show is packed with lead authors & new revelations. Syee Waldeab: in a climate not much warmer than today and ice sheets melting, long-frozen methane on the sea floor was released. Then Michelle Dvoraks team finds Earth will cross 1.5 degrees of warming before 2030, and probably two degrees C in the 2050s. Finally Kevin Rennert: a new study reveals America underestimates climate damage and undervalues climate action.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:12 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.