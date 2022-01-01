Summary: As the climate unravels before our eyes, this show is packed with lead authors & new revelations. Syee Waldeab: in a climate not much warmer than today and ice sheets melting, long-frozen methane on the sea floor was released. Then Michelle Dvoraks team finds Earth will cross 1.5 degrees of warming before 2030, and probably two degrees C in the 2050s. Finally Kevin Rennert: a new study reveals America underestimates climate damage and undervalues climate action.