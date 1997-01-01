Noori & His Dorpa Band stretch out; Vieux & Khru channel Ali Farka Toure; two generations of Malian songbirds; reggae legends Steel Pulse visit Richmond; Andean-Amazonian futurism from Bolivia by Timpana; champeta classics from the 70s and 80s
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Noori & His Dorpa Band | Sudan | Daleb | Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass From Sudan's Red Sea Coast | Ostinato | 2022 Qwanqwa | Ethioipia-USA | Mela Mela | Volume Two | FPE | 2015
Vieux Farka Touré | Mali | Les Racines | Les Racines | World Circuit | 2022 Ali Farka Touré | Mali | Jungou | The River | World Circuit | 1990 Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin | Mali-USA | Tongo Barra | Tongo Barra - Single | Dead Oceans / Night Time Stories | 2022
Afrodelic | Mali-Lithuania | I Tara Fan Fan (feat Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté) | Dusunkun Hakili | self-released | 2022 Coumba Sidibé | Mali | Konyan | Wary | Shakara Music | 198x
Steel Pulse | England UK | Stop You Coming And Come | Mass Manipulation | Rootfire Cooperative / Wiseman Doctrine | 2019 Steel Pulse | England UK | Worth His Weight In Gold (Rally Round) | True Democracy | Elektra | 1982 Burning Spear | Jamaica | Marcus Garvey | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975 Johnny Clarke | Jamaica | None Shall Escape The Judgement | None Shall Escape | Total Sounds | 1974
Andrea Echeverri | Colombia-Peru-Brazil-Canada-Israel | Florence Conexión | Ruiseñora | Nacional | 2013 Timpana | Bolivia | Pájaro | Pájaro - Single | Sounds & Colours | 2022 Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Fuego Que Te Llama | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016 Quantic & Nidia Góngora | England UK-Colombia | Adiós Chacón | Almas Conectadas | Tru Thoughts | 2021
Machuca Cumbia | Colombia | Staying Alive | Travolteando Fiebre Cumbiambera | Machuca | 1978 Son Palenque (Kaine Sound Band) | Colombia | Ita Cole | Es La Idea | Palenque | 2022-1986 El Grupo Folclórico | Colombia | Tamba | Tucutru | Machuca | 1979 Abelardo Carbonó Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Quiero A Mi Gente | Guana Tangula | Vampisoul | 1980