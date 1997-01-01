The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Noori & His Dorpa Band stretch out; Vieux & Khru channel Ali Farka Toure; two generations of Malian songbirds; reggae legends Steel Pulse visit Richmond; Andean-Amazonian futurism from Bolivia by Timpana; champeta classics from the 70s and 80s
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Noori & His Dorpa Band | Sudan | Daleb | Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass From Sudan's Red Sea Coast | Ostinato | 2022
Qwanqwa | Ethioipia-USA | Mela Mela | Volume Two | FPE | 2015

Vieux Farka Touré | Mali | Les Racines | Les Racines | World Circuit | 2022
Ali Farka Touré | Mali | Jungou | The River | World Circuit | 1990
Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin | Mali-USA | Tongo Barra | Tongo Barra - Single | Dead Oceans / Night Time Stories | 2022

Afrodelic | Mali-Lithuania | I Tara Fan Fan (feat Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté) | Dusunkun Hakili | self-released | 2022
Coumba Sidibé | Mali | Konyan | Wary | Shakara Music | 198x

Steel Pulse | England UK | Stop You Coming And Come | Mass Manipulation | Rootfire Cooperative / Wiseman Doctrine | 2019
Steel Pulse | England UK | Worth His Weight In Gold (Rally Round) | True Democracy | Elektra | 1982
Burning Spear | Jamaica | Marcus Garvey | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975
Johnny Clarke | Jamaica | None Shall Escape The Judgement | None Shall Escape | Total Sounds | 1974

Andrea Echeverri | Colombia-Peru-Brazil-Canada-Israel | Florence Conexión | Ruiseñora | Nacional | 2013
Timpana | Bolivia | Pájaro | Pájaro - Single | Sounds & Colours | 2022
Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Fuego Que Te Llama | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016
Quantic & Nidia Góngora | England UK-Colombia | Adiós Chacón | Almas Conectadas | Tru Thoughts | 2021

Machuca Cumbia | Colombia | Staying Alive | Travolteando Fiebre Cumbiambera | Machuca | 1978
Son Palenque (Kaine Sound Band) | Colombia | Ita Cole | Es La Idea | Palenque | 2022-1986
El Grupo Folclórico | Colombia | Tamba | Tucutru | Machuca | 1979
Abelardo Carbonó Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Quiero A Mi Gente | Guana Tangula | Vampisoul | 1980

01:59:56 1 Sept. 11, 2022
