Summary: Phil Taylor comments on the politics emerging from the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines. He also encourages listeners to "break the rules" and actually read primary source materials: case in point, the recent speech by Russian President V. Putin concerning his understanding of the conflict in Ukraine.



The Toronto Star and the Globe will not keep you informed. Their job is to construct information in order to reinforce government policies. There are many remarks by foreign heads-of-state in opposition to Washington's viewpoint. We are so badly-informed today that it's absolutely necessary to see what an individual is saying, rather than listen to someone else.



In the second part of the commentary, Phil discusses how professional football is being reckless with human life. The lessons from Tua are that football can be dangerous for all players at all levels.