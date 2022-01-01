The Return of Future Shock

Subtitle: something stressing you out?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Mehta Webster, Alison Green, Bill McGuire

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Summary: Zoologist Michael Mehta Webster dips our toes in cautious hope with his new book "The Rescue Effect: The Key to Saving Life on Earth". Dr. Bill McGuire has a darker view. He spoke about his new work "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide". McGuire spoke recently with Alison Green from the group Scientists Warning.

Credits: Michael Webster interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Interview of Bill McGuire by Alison Green of Scientists' Warning https://www.scientistswarning.org/ Sept 22, 2022

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:35 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



