Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
something stressing you out?
Weekly Program
Michael Mehta Webster, Alison Green, Bill McGuire
 Alex Smith
Zoologist Michael Mehta Webster dips our toes in cautious hope with his new book "The Rescue Effect: The Key to Saving Life on Earth". Dr. Bill McGuire has a darker view. He spoke about his new work "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide". McGuire spoke recently with Alison Green from the group Scientists Warning.
Michael Webster interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Interview of Bill McGuire by Alison Green of Scientists' Warning https://www.scientistswarning.org/ Sept 22, 2022
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:35 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

