New music from Benin's all female (ages 12-18 to boot) Star Feminine Band; Derya Yıldırım's Anatolian rock; Kabyle folk by Hamsi Boubeker; Bio Ritmo celebrates 30 years of more sabor with an event next Sunday at Hardywood; even more sabor from Spain's El Combo Batanga; French rockers La Femme go Brazilian
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Star Feminine Band | Benin | Women Stand Up | In Paris | Born Bad | 2022 Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003 Lucky Dube | South Africa | Prisoner | Prisoner | Gallo | 1989
Selda Bağcan & Moğollar | Turkey | Kalenin Dibinde | Yalan Dünya / Kalenin Dibinde - Single | Türküola | 1972 Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Darıldım Darıldım | Dost 2 | Bongo Joe / Catapulte | 2022 Barış Manço | Turkey | Binboğanın Kızı | Binboğanın Kızı / Ay Osman - Single | Sayan | 1971 Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Bembeyaz Cananım | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019
Hamsi Boubeker | Algeria-Belgium | Sine Letyur | Les Chant Des Profondeurs | Frederiksberg | 2022-1988 Idir | Algeria-France | A Tulawin (Une Algerienne Debout) (feat Manu Chao) | Identites | Saint George | 1999 Amazigh | Algeria-France | Ma Tribu | Marchez Noir | Iris Music | 2009
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Codeína | Puerta Del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014 Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Lisandra | Bionico | Locutor | 2008 Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Atrévete | Bio Ritmo | Locutor | 2002
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | Oriza - Single | Peace & Rhythm | 2015 The Latin Brothers | Colombia | A La Loma De La Cruz | El Picotero | Vampisoul | 2022-1974 La Pesada | Colombia | Cumbia Y Tambó (En La Lluvia) | Tomate Y Alandette | Zeida | 1978 El Combo Batanga | Spain-Cuba | El Que La Rompe La Paga | El Que La Rompe La Paga - Single | Lovemonk | 2022
La Femme | France | Sacatela | Y Tu Te Vas / Sacatela - Single | Disque Pointu / IDOL | 2022 Laranja Freak | Brazil | Alérgico A Flores | Brasas Lisergicas | Baratos Afins | 2004 Zeca Baleiro | Brazil | Telegrama | Pet Shop Mundo Cao | Universal | 2002