Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
New music from Benin's all female (ages 12-18 to boot) Star Feminine Band; Derya Yıldırım's Anatolian rock; Kabyle folk by Hamsi Boubeker; Bio Ritmo celebrates 30 years of more sabor with an event next Sunday at Hardywood; even more sabor from Spain's El Combo Batanga; French rockers La Femme go Brazilian
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Star Feminine Band | Benin | Women Stand Up | In Paris | Born Bad | 2022
Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003
Lucky Dube | South Africa | Prisoner | Prisoner | Gallo | 1989

Selda Bağcan & Moğollar | Turkey | Kalenin Dibinde | Yalan Dünya / Kalenin Dibinde - Single | Türküola | 1972
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Darıldım Darıldım | Dost 2 | Bongo Joe / Catapulte | 2022
Barış Manço | Turkey | Binboğanın Kızı | Binboğanın Kızı / Ay Osman - Single | Sayan | 1971
Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Bembeyaz Cananım | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019

Hamsi Boubeker | Algeria-Belgium | Sine Letyur | Les Chant Des Profondeurs | Frederiksberg | 2022-1988
Idir | Algeria-France | A Tulawin (Une Algerienne Debout) (feat Manu Chao) | Identites | Saint George | 1999
Amazigh | Algeria-France | Ma Tribu | Marchez Noir | Iris Music | 2009

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Codeína | Puerta Del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Lisandra | Bionico | Locutor | 2008
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Atrévete | Bio Ritmo | Locutor | 2002

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | Oriza - Single | Peace & Rhythm | 2015
The Latin Brothers | Colombia | A La Loma De La Cruz | El Picotero | Vampisoul | 2022-1974
La Pesada | Colombia | Cumbia Y Tambó (En La Lluvia) | Tomate Y Alandette | Zeida | 1978
El Combo Batanga | Spain-Cuba | El Que La Rompe La Paga | El Que La Rompe La Paga - Single | Lovemonk | 2022

La Femme | France | Sacatela | Y Tu Te Vas / Sacatela - Single | Disque Pointu / IDOL | 2022
Laranja Freak | Brazil | Alérgico A Flores | Brasas Lisergicas | Baratos Afins | 2004
Zeca Baleiro | Brazil | Telegrama | Pet Shop Mundo Cao | Universal | 2002

01:59:48 1 Oct. 16, 2022
Richmond VA USA
