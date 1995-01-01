The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: October 16, 2022
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa - 1995
2) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)
Lamento del Campesino
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music – 2022
3) Los Dementes (Venezuela)
Guajira en Boogaloo (feat. Ray Pérez)
Manicomio a Locha
Vampisoul – 2022
4) Canela y Naty (Venezuela)
Soy Canela
La Experiencia y el Futuro
Combo Records – 1986
5) Linda Leida (Cuba)
Yo Soy la Rumba
Electricando
THH Records – 1978
6) Arsenio Rodriguez (Cuba)
Rumba Guajira
Primitivo
Royal Roost – 1965
7) Idrissa Diop & Cheikh Tidiane Tall (Senegal)
Cintorita
Diamonoye Tiopité (L’époque de l’évolution)
Teranga Beat – 2010
8) Laba Sosseh (Senegal)
Guantanamo
El Sonero de Africa
N’Dardisc - 1976
9) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)
Whiskey et Coca-Cola” *
Afro-Charanga
Disco Stock – 1981
10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Ndele Okelela Ngai
Les Grands Succès des Bantous de la Capitale Vol. 1
Cyriauqe Bassoka Productions - 1997
11) Joseph Kabasele and African Jazz (RDCongo)
Pasi die Senorita
Joseph Kabasele and the Creation of Surboum African Jazz 1960-1963
Planet Ilunga - 2021
12) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz (RDCongo)
Cha Cha Cha Enrique
La Rumba de Mi Vida
Planet Ilunga – 2020
13) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)
La Edad y la Mariposa
Echale Salsita
Orbe - 1979
14) El Guajiro y su Changui (Cubia)
Hay Un No Sé Qué
Changui : The Sound of Guantánamo
Petaluma Records - 2021
15) La Orquesta Carnaval Swing (Colombia)
Descarga Colombiana
The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 3
Vampisoul – 2022
16) Los Nemus del Pacifico con Alexis Murillo (Colombia)
El Picaflor
Mas Duros que Antes
Diascos Fuentes – 1989
17) Pacheco y Monguito (Dominican Republic/Cuba/USA)
Camina y Prende el Fogón
Sabrosura
Fania - 1980
18) Fania All Stars (USA)
Son Cuero y Boogaloo
Salsa Caliente de Nu York !
Nascente – 2001
19) PALO! (USA)
El Festin de Santiago
PALO! Live
Rolling Pin Music – 2014
20) Eddie Palmieri (Puerto Rico/USA)
Azucar
Lo Mejor de Eddie Palmieri
Tico Records – 1974
21) Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico)
La Culpa
Salsa Macabra
Discos de Hoy - 2010
22) The Nitty Sextet (USA)
Say Listen
Let’s Boogaloo, Vol. 6
Record Kicks – 2014
21) Johnny Colon (USA)
Descarga
Freak Off: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo
Harmless – 2001
22) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
El Sabor de la Guayaba (feat. Santiago Jiminez)
La Galería
La Mambanegra – 2016
23) Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)
El Hombre Misterioso Soy
Volume 1 – Absa Gueye
Sterns - 2007
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:50
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 17, 2022
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:50
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
15
