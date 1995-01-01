The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa - 1995

2) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)
Lamento del Campesino
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music – 2022

3) Los Dementes (Venezuela)
Guajira en Boogaloo (feat. Ray Pérez)
Manicomio a Locha
Vampisoul – 2022

4) Canela y Naty (Venezuela)
Soy Canela
La Experiencia y el Futuro
Combo Records – 1986

5) Linda Leida (Cuba)
Yo Soy la Rumba
Electricando
THH Records – 1978

6) Arsenio Rodriguez (Cuba)
Rumba Guajira
Primitivo
Royal Roost – 1965

7) Idrissa Diop & Cheikh Tidiane Tall (Senegal)
Cintorita
Diamonoye Tiopité (L’époque de l’évolution)
Teranga Beat – 2010

8) Laba Sosseh (Senegal)
Guantanamo
El Sonero de Africa
N’Dardisc - 1976

9) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)
Whiskey et Coca-Cola” *
Afro-Charanga
Disco Stock – 1981


10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Ndele Okelela Ngai
Les Grands Succès des Bantous de la Capitale Vol. 1
Cyriauqe Bassoka Productions - 1997

11) Joseph Kabasele and African Jazz (RDCongo)
Pasi die Senorita
Joseph Kabasele and the Creation of Surboum African Jazz 1960-1963
Planet Ilunga - 2021

12) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz (RDCongo)
Cha Cha Cha Enrique
La Rumba de Mi Vida
Planet Ilunga – 2020

13) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)
La Edad y la Mariposa
Echale Salsita
Orbe - 1979

14) El Guajiro y su Changui (Cubia)
Hay Un No Sé Qué
Changui : The Sound of Guantánamo
Petaluma Records - 2021

15) La Orquesta Carnaval Swing (Colombia)
Descarga Colombiana
The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 3
Vampisoul – 2022

16) Los Nemus del Pacifico con Alexis Murillo (Colombia)
El Picaflor
Mas Duros que Antes
Diascos Fuentes – 1989

17) Pacheco y Monguito (Dominican Republic/Cuba/USA)
Camina y Prende el Fogón
Sabrosura
Fania - 1980

18) Fania All Stars (USA)
Son Cuero y Boogaloo
Salsa Caliente de Nu York !
Nascente – 2001

19) PALO! (USA)
El Festin de Santiago
PALO! Live
Rolling Pin Music – 2014

20) Eddie Palmieri (Puerto Rico/USA)
Azucar
Lo Mejor de Eddie Palmieri
Tico Records – 1974

21) Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico)
La Culpa
Salsa Macabra
Discos de Hoy - 2010

22) The Nitty Sextet (USA)
Say Listen
Let’s Boogaloo, Vol. 6
Record Kicks – 2014

21) Johnny Colon (USA)
Descarga
Freak Off: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo
Harmless – 2001

22) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
El Sabor de la Guayaba (feat. Santiago Jiminez)
La Galería
La Mambanegra – 2016

23) Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)
El Hombre Misterioso Soy
Volume 1 – Absa Gueye
Sterns - 2007

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:50 1 Oct. 17, 2022
  View Script
    
 01:59:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
 