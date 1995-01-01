Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa - 1995



2) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)

Lamento del Campesino

Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)

El Palmas Music – 2022



3) Los Dementes (Venezuela)

Guajira en Boogaloo (feat. Ray Pérez)

Manicomio a Locha

Vampisoul – 2022



4) Canela y Naty (Venezuela)

Soy Canela

La Experiencia y el Futuro

Combo Records – 1986



5) Linda Leida (Cuba)

Yo Soy la Rumba

Electricando

THH Records – 1978



6) Arsenio Rodriguez (Cuba)

Rumba Guajira

Primitivo

Royal Roost – 1965



7) Idrissa Diop & Cheikh Tidiane Tall (Senegal)

Cintorita

Diamonoye Tiopité (L’époque de l’évolution)

Teranga Beat – 2010



8) Laba Sosseh (Senegal)

Guantanamo

El Sonero de Africa

N’Dardisc - 1976



9) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)

Whiskey et Coca-Cola” *

Afro-Charanga

Disco Stock – 1981





10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)

Ndele Okelela Ngai

Les Grands Succès des Bantous de la Capitale Vol. 1

Cyriauqe Bassoka Productions - 1997



11) Joseph Kabasele and African Jazz (RDCongo)

Pasi die Senorita

Joseph Kabasele and the Creation of Surboum African Jazz 1960-1963

Planet Ilunga - 2021



12) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz (RDCongo)

Cha Cha Cha Enrique

La Rumba de Mi Vida

Planet Ilunga – 2020



13) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)

La Edad y la Mariposa

Echale Salsita

Orbe - 1979



14) El Guajiro y su Changui (Cubia)

Hay Un No Sé Qué

Changui : The Sound of Guantánamo

Petaluma Records - 2021



15) La Orquesta Carnaval Swing (Colombia)

Descarga Colombiana

The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 3

Vampisoul – 2022



16) Los Nemus del Pacifico con Alexis Murillo (Colombia)

El Picaflor

Mas Duros que Antes

Diascos Fuentes – 1989



17) Pacheco y Monguito (Dominican Republic/Cuba/USA)

Camina y Prende el Fogón

Sabrosura

Fania - 1980



18) Fania All Stars (USA)

Son Cuero y Boogaloo

Salsa Caliente de Nu York !

Nascente – 2001



19) PALO! (USA)

El Festin de Santiago

PALO! Live

Rolling Pin Music – 2014



20) Eddie Palmieri (Puerto Rico/USA)

Azucar

Lo Mejor de Eddie Palmieri

Tico Records – 1974



21) Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico)

La Culpa

Salsa Macabra

Discos de Hoy - 2010



22) The Nitty Sextet (USA)

Say Listen

Let’s Boogaloo, Vol. 6

Record Kicks – 2014



21) Johnny Colon (USA)

Descarga

Freak Off: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo

Harmless – 2001



22) La Mambanegra (Colombia)

El Sabor de la Guayaba (feat. Santiago Jiminez)

La Galería

La Mambanegra – 2016



23) Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)

El Hombre Misterioso Soy

Volume 1 – Absa Gueye

Sterns - 2007



*=by request