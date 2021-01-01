Being A Leader

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Pierce Freelon - a Grammy winning children's musician, Emmy winning TV producer, author, educator and city councilor for Durham North Carolina. And, Sonia Manzano who is best known as Maria on Sesame Street. Kids Crew, Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn from two people who have dedicated their lives to being leaders in their communities. First, the kids chat with Pierce Freelon, who is a multi-Emmy winning TV and movie producer, children's musician, educator, and city councilor in the city of Durham, North Carolina. Pierce talks about how he came to wear all these hats, and explains to us what it is a city councilor actually does.



Then the kids meet Sonia Manzano, best known for her groundbreaking work as Maria on Sesame Street. Sonia's project Alma's Way came out on PBS Kids in October, 2021.



This show is mixed with excellent music, mostly selected by our guest DJ, Pierce Freelon. Learn with us!

Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Producer

Pierce Freelon, Guest DJ







Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



