The Children's Hour
Pierce Freelon - a Grammy winning children's musician, Emmy winning TV producer, author, educator and city councilor for Durham North Carolina. And, Sonia Manzano who is best known as Maria on Sesame Street. Kids Crew, Katie Stone
This time on The Children's Hour, we learn from two people who have dedicated their lives to being leaders in their communities. First, the kids chat with Pierce Freelon, who is a multi-Emmy winning TV and movie producer, children's musician, educator, and city councilor in the city of Durham, North Carolina. Pierce talks about how he came to wear all these hats, and explains to us what it is a city councilor actually does.

Then the kids meet Sonia Manzano, best known for her groundbreaking work as Maria on Sesame Street. Sonia's project Alma's Way came out on PBS Kids in October, 2021.

This show is mixed with excellent music, mostly selected by our guest DJ, Pierce Freelon. Learn with us!
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Producer
Pierce Freelon, Guest DJ
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

The Kids Crew talk with Grammy nominated children's musician, educator, Emmy winning TV producer and Durham NC City Councilor, Pierce Freelon about being a leader. We also meet Sonia Manzano, Maria from Sesame Street, and hear about her new series.
00:58:00 1 Oct. 17, 2022
Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico
