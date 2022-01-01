Summary: Chile, The Other 9/11: How the AFL-CIOs American Institute For Free Labor Development (AIFLD) Aided the Sept 11, 1973, Chilean Coup Where More Than 40,018 were Killed, Tortured or Imprisoned

Labor Prof. Ruth Needleman and author of Black Freedom Fighters in Steel: The Struggle for Democratic Unionism teaches workers to stand up for themselves on the job, to understand their workplace and history, and to develop skills to be more effective representatives of their peers. Needleman created Swingshift College, working with education coordinators at area steel mills.



In 1973 Needleman was in Chile in the months preceding the military overthrow of the government with Charles Harmon, journalist and filmmaker who was executed in the coup d'tat led by General Augusto Pinochet, which overthrew socialist president Salvador Allende. Risking death and defying the ongoing terror campaign directed against her she bears witness from her direct interaction with the coup supporters and its leading organizers, including US government and US labor officials to their promotion of fascism. She also looks at the rise of fascism in the US and the similarities with Chile.