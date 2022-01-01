"8" & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 10-17-22

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Karine Jean-Pierre; Shelly Bailes & Ellen Pontac, Andrew Pugno, John Lewis; George Clooney, George Takei, Kevin Bacon, John C. Reilly, Brad Pitt.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: California marriage equality goes from court to stage and back; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shares her rainbow flare; a terrorist teen kills 2 at a Slovakian gay bar, Mexico's Senate bans conversion therapy, Montenegro Pride demands "No More Buts", a U.S. gay man's new visa allows him to stay with his Japanese husband for up to 5 years, and University of Florida students slam anti-queer Senator Sasse's pending presidential appointment.

Those stories — and more this week — when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by M.R. Raquel & Michael LeBeau, and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Mark Mericle, Christopher Martinez. Thanks also: www.latw.org. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer; The Doobie Brothers; Joni Mitchell.

