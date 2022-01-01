The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 10-17-22
Karine Jean-Pierre; Shelly Bailes & Ellen Pontac, Andrew Pugno, John Lewis; George Clooney, George Takei, Kevin Bacon, John C. Reilly, Brad Pitt.
California marriage equality goes from court to stage and back; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shares her rainbow flare; a terrorist teen kills 2 at a Slovakian gay bar, Mexico's Senate bans conversion therapy, Montenegro Pride demands "No More Buts", a U.S. gay man's new visa allows him to stay with his Japanese husband for up to 5 years, and University of Florida students slam anti-queer Senator Sasse's pending presidential appointment.
Those stories — and more this week — when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by M.R. Raquel & Michael LeBeau, and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Mark Mericle, Christopher Martinez. Thanks also: www.latw.org. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer; The Doobie Brothers; Joni Mitchell.
00:28:59 1 Oct. 18, 2022
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 26 Download File...
 