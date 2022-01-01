The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Daniel Medwed
 Sea Change Radio
Many followers of the highly publicized Adnan Syed case were delighted to see an innocent man set free after over two decades behind bars. But the case also highlighted some troubling aspects of American justice, or in Syed’s case, injustice. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Daniel Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern University and an innocence advocate. His new book, “Barred: Why the Innocent Can't Get Out of Prison,” takes an in-depth look at how difficult it is for wrongful convictions to be overturned in this country. We examine the Syed case, learn about the plight of Harry Miller, and expose an ineffective system that tilts the scales against the most vulnerable.

Track: Yeah, You’re Right
Artist: The Meters
Album: Look-Ka Py Py
Label: Josie Records
Year: 1969

Track: From The Prison
Artist: Richie Havens
Album: Something Else Again
Label: Verve
Year: 1968

Track: I Fought The Law
Artist: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Album: London 6-5-81
Label: N/A
Year: N/A

00:29:00 1 Oct. 18, 2022
San Francisco
