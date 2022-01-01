The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Nuclear Armed Imperialist Gangsters Hold Humanity Hostage; #IranRevolution2022; the Horror of Life without Roe and the Way Forward; Bob Avakian, Capitalism and the Oppression of Women
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show, #RiseUp4AbortionRights); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
The "6 INSTEADS," Bob Avakian. Next, nuclear armed imperialist gangsters holding humanity hostage, threatening "Armageddon"— HUMANITY NEEDS REVOLUTION! Rafael Kadaris gets into it. And then, Sunsara Taylor on the inspiring uprising of the Iranian people, now in its fourth week. Also Sunsara Taylor. Over 100 days since the fascist majority Supreme Court overturned Roe—what's the road forward? And the show closes with Bob Avakian, answering a question on Capitalism and the Oppression of Women.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Jeff Pryor, Production Assistant
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 20:19 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-221019 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 19, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 