Program Information
Between the Lines for October 19, 2022
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sarah Kendzior author and co-host of the Gaslit Nation weekly podcast; Linda Benesch, Communications Director with Social Security Works; Kate Sugarman, MD, is a family physician in Washington, DC.
Summary: After Last January 6th House Committee Hearing Trump Continues to Escape Accountability; Republicans Propose Policies That Would Weaken or End Social Security and Medicare; Volunteers Provide Assistance to Asylum Seekers Used as Political Props by GOP Governors.
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: Oct. 19, 2022
