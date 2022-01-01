The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Journey of Coffee
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss a journey, with coffee. We often get approached by people that express how much they enjoy coffee but feel like there is more. Like where I go next, what should I try now, and what should I avoid, other than Scott. You’re in a rut, trust us. It’s easy to drift into a routine with coffee. We’ll help you recognize effect vs. flavor. Where is all of this going?
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: PRX, NCRA, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
More hazelnut please
#coffee #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Scott, Good ol Gal Maryna, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Boy Mike
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Maryna joins us from BeanBox as the Curator and Director of Coffee and a Cup of Excellence Judge.
www.beanbox.com
Scott has been blending coffee since the age of 3. He is Head of Coffee at Mercon Coffee Group and Fundamental Coffee Co.
https://www.funcoffeeco.com/

Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Episode 486 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Oct. 19, 2022
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
