Co hosts : Good ol Boy Scott, Good ol Gal Maryna, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Boy Mike SIPS – On this episode we discuss a journey, with coffee. We often get approached by people that express how much they enjoy coffee but feel like there is more. Like where I go next, what should I try now, and what should I avoid, other than Scott. You’re in a rut, trust us. It’s easy to drift into a routine with coffee. We’ll help you recognize effect vs. flavor. Where is all of this going? info@sipssudsandsmokes.com TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Maryna joins us from BeanBox as the Curator and Director of Coffee and a Cup of Excellence Judge. www.beanbox.com Scott has been blending coffee since the age of 3. He is Head of Coffee at Mercon Coffee Group and Fundamental Coffee Co. https://www.funcoffeeco.com/
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.