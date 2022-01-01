Notes: More hazelnut please

#coffee #podcast #radioshow #host



Co hosts : Good ol Boy Scott, Good ol Gal Maryna, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Boy Mike

SIPS – On this episode we discuss a journey, with coffee. We often get approached by people that express how much they enjoy coffee but feel like there is more. Like where I go next, what should I try now, and what should I avoid, other than Scott. You’re in a rut, trust us. It’s easy to drift into a routine with coffee. We’ll help you recognize effect vs. flavor. Where is all of this going?

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Maryna joins us from BeanBox as the Curator and Director of Coffee and a Cup of Excellence Judge.

www.beanbox.com

Scott has been blending coffee since the age of 3. He is Head of Coffee at Mercon Coffee Group and Fundamental Coffee Co.

https://www.funcoffeeco.com/



Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

Download your copy here:

https://amzn.to/2Xblorc

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

