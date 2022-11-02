The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
The legacy of the late Ela Bhatt helps millions of women
Part 1: Manali Shah, Vice Pres.; Pratibha Pandya, Admin. Officer; Kapila ben, Pres.; Jyoti Macwan, Genl. Secy.; Rajiben, Trade representative ragpickers; Anisa Sheikh, Representative Incense stick rollers; Jayashree Vyas, Cooperative Bank
In Gandhi's birthplace, in 1972, a labor lawyer named Ela Bhatt [pronounced Eela But] gave birth to a union comprised of home-based workers, market vendors, cart-pullers and head-load carriers, agricultural and construction laborers, and other unrecognized forms of work done by women. Two producers from Bangalore travelled to Ahmedabad to cover this movement for WINGS. Ela Bhatt died November 2, 2022, but her legacy lives on. Interviewees in part 2: Vali ben, Representative - farm woman, health worker; Mayaben Patel, master trainer, IT; Heena Dave, District Coordinator; Sharadaben Jhala, Representative - Farm women, executive committee member; Jignasa Parmar, Vendors' and Hawkers' campaign team; Geeta Koshti and Shalini Trivedi (Legal Coordinators ).
Interviews: Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat
Script: Smita Ramanathan with inputs from Indu Ramesh
Editing: Manju Venkat
Narration: Smita Ramanathan, Manju Venkat, Nilu Kulkarni and Sapna Rawat
Series Producer: Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service is an award-winning weekly half-hour program that has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.Part 2 next week.

00:28:57 1 Nov. 14, 2022
India, Canada
00:28:57 1 Nov. 14, 2022
India, Canada
