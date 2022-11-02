WINGS #31- and 32-22 SEWA Self Employed Women's Association in India - Parts 1 and 2

Subtitle: The legacy of the late Ela Bhatt helps millions of women

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Part 1: Manali Shah, Vice Pres.; Pratibha Pandya, Admin. Officer; Kapila ben, Pres.; Jyoti Macwan, Genl. Secy.; Rajiben, Trade representative ragpickers; Anisa Sheikh, Representative Incense stick rollers; Jayashree Vyas, Cooperative Bank

Summary: In Gandhi's birthplace, in 1972, a labor lawyer named Ela Bhatt [pronounced Eela But] gave birth to a union comprised of home-based workers, market vendors, cart-pullers and head-load carriers, agricultural and construction laborers, and other unrecognized forms of work done by women. Two producers from Bangalore travelled to Ahmedabad to cover this movement for WINGS. Ela Bhatt died November 2, 2022, but her legacy lives on. Interviewees in part 2: Vali ben, Representative - farm woman, health worker; Mayaben Patel, master trainer, IT; Heena Dave, District Coordinator; Sharadaben Jhala, Representative - Farm women, executive committee member; Jignasa Parmar, Vendors' and Hawkers' campaign team; Geeta Koshti and Shalini Trivedi (Legal Coordinators ).

Credits: Interviews: Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat

Script: Smita Ramanathan with inputs from Indu Ramesh

Editing: Manju Venkat

Narration: Smita Ramanathan, Manju Venkat, Nilu Kulkarni and Sapna Rawat

Series Producer: Frieda Werden

Notes: Interviewees in part 2: Vali ben, Representative - farm woman, health worker; Mayaben Patel, master trainer, IT; Heena Dave, District Coordinator; Sharadaben Jhala, Representative - Farm women, executive committee member; Jignasa Parmar, Vendors' and Hawkers' campaign team; Geeta Koshti and Shalini Trivedi (Legal Coordinators ).



Part 2 next week.




