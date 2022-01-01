Sunsara Taylor on the new interview with Revolutionary Leader Bob Avakian: Up Close and Personal With Bob Avakian, Heart and Soul & Hard-Core For Revolution. Rafael Kadaris, once again on the fascist anti-semitism, misogyny and anti-science lunacy of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor interact with listener calls.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer Jeff Pryor, Production Assistant Gary Baca, Engineer
