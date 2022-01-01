The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
More from “Up Close and Personal With Bob Avakian Heart and Soul & Hard-Core For Revolution.” Plus, the Need to Oppose Fascist Anti-Semitism
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show, RiseUp4AbortionRights); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sunsara Taylor on the new interview with Revolutionary Leader Bob Avakian: Up Close and Personal With Bob Avakian, Heart and Soul & Hard-Core For Revolution. Rafael Kadaris, once again on the fascist anti-semitism, misogyny and anti-science lunacy of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor interact with listener calls.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Jeff Pryor, Production Assistant
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. 

TMSS-221116 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 16, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 