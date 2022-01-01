COP27: Activists Rally for Climate Reparations As the Countries Responsible for Climate Disaster Continue to Greenwash
Climate activists attending COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh criticize the wealthy nations, for stalling negotiations on a compensation framework, with the US rejecting the plan outright and erupt in anger over the developed nations greenwashing the existential threat to the planet they created
Produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg
