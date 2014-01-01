Nicholas Collins

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, and Jess Speer. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This week "The Radio Art Hour" features the work of Nicolas Collins, born March 26, 1954 in New York City, a composer of mostly electronic music and former student of Alvin Lucier. He received a B.A. and M.A. from Wesleyan University. Tune in for his "The Spark Heard 'Round the World" from the New American Radio archives (at wavefarm.org), and also for a 2014 interview with Collins about his "Pea Soup to Go" app. "The Spark Heard 'Round the World" is a sonic portrait of the world as revealed through electromagnetic phenomena. It is shaped out of the tremendous buzz, hum, and squawk of the international communications systems: commercial FM and AM, short-wave and long-wave transmissions, HAM and CB radio, public service bands, Morse code, telex and other coded signals. Later hear about "Pea Soup To Go," a free streaming audio web application that generates an ever-changing domestic sound art installation on any computer. Premiered in 1974, "Pea Soup" creates a self-stabilizing feedback network of microphones and speakers that tunes itself to the architectural acoustics of the space and responds to events"instrumental performances, ambient sounds, human movement, even air currents"with swooping flights of sound.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 095.



