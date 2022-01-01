Ernesto Cervini

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: In this broadcast, a conversation with Ernesto Cervini, Juno Award-winning drummer, composer, as well as owner and operator of Orange Grove Publicity and TPR Records. His new release on TPR Records is Joy. Plus music by vocalist Emma Smith and bassist Lauren Falls.



Featured music:

Artist / Song / Title / Label

[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Surprised by Joy/Joy/TPR [4:52]

[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Three Pines/Joy/TPR [4:57]

[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Lacoste/Joy/TPR [5:25]

Lennie Tristano/That Trading Feeling/Personal Recordings 1946-1970/Mosaic / Dot Time [5:47]

Emma Smith/Sit on My knee and Tell Me That You Love Me/Meshuga Baby/Emma Smith Music [3:56]

Longtoe/Too Bad/Le Banquet/Longtoe [5:13]

Lauren Falls/Take Me/A Little Louder Now/Lauren Falls [6:09]

