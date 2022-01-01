The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Weekly Program
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.
In this broadcast, a conversation with Ernesto Cervini, Juno Award-winning drummer, composer, as well as owner and operator of Orange Grove Publicity and TPR Records. His new release on TPR Records is Joy. Plus music by vocalist Emma Smith and bassist Lauren Falls.

Featured music:
Artist / Song / Title / Label
[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Surprised by Joy/Joy/TPR [4:52]
[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Three Pines/Joy/TPR [4:57]
[excerpt] Ernesto Cervini/Lacoste/Joy/TPR [5:25]
Lennie Tristano/That Trading Feeling/Personal Recordings 1946-1970/Mosaic / Dot Time [5:47]
Emma Smith/Sit on My knee and Tell Me That You Love Me/Meshuga Baby/Emma Smith Music [3:56]
Longtoe/Too Bad/Le Banquet/Longtoe [5:13]
Lauren Falls/Take Me/A Little Louder Now/Lauren Falls [6:09]
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM. Episode 065.

Ernesto Cervini Download Program Podcast
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
00:58:08 1 Nov. 17, 2022
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
  View Script
    
 00:58:08  128Kbps flac
(83.7MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 