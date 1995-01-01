Sonic Café, I Don’t Care, that’s the music of Fall Out Boy spilling out of your radio, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark, your host of the radio program and chief cook and bottle washer here at the café, and this is episode 314. Vegan, to be or not to be, that is the question. This time the Sonic Café helps you answer the question with the comedic opinions of Dave Stone, a recovering vegan, Ismo, a pretend vegan, Card-carrying meat-a-tarian Steve Harvey, and Julio Torres to explain the hardest part about being vegan. All this talk about vegetables is sautéed in a music mix spanning 53 years. Listen for Wilco, Sara Bareilles, Elvis Costello, TV On The Radio, Warren Zevon, Eric Clapton and Cream from 1968 and of course many more. All spinning up right now, as the Sonic Café tackles the question, Vegan, to be or not to be, from that little radio café on the Pacific Coast, where we always eat all of our veggie’s, here’s Talking Heads with Perfect World, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Don't Care Artist: Fall Out Boy LP: Folie a Deux Yr: 2008 Song 2: Perfect World Artist: Talking Heads LP: Little Creatures Yr: 1985 Song 3: Kicking Television Artist: Wilco LP: Kicking Television Yr: 2005 Song 4: Fat Vegetarian Artist: Dave Stone LP: Yr. 2021 Song 5: Eyes On You Artist: Sara Bareilles LP: Amidst The Chaos Yr: 2019 Song 6: Wise Up Ghost Artist: Elvis Costello & The Roots LP: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album [Disc 2] Yr: 2015 Song 7: Vegans Artist: Ismo LP: Year: Song 8: Love Stained Artist: TV On The Radio LP: TV on The Radio-Seeds Yr: 2014 Song 9: Crossroads Artist: Cream LP: Fresh Cream Yr: 1968 Song 10: Let’s Talk About Vegans for a Second Artist: Steve Harvey LP: Yr: Song 11: Someone Else's Game Artist: WALK THE MOON LP: HEIGHTS Yr: 2021 Song 12: Johnny Strikes Up The Band Artist: Warren Zevon LP: Excitable Boy Yr: 1978 Song 13: The Hardest Part About Being Vegan Artist: Julio Torres LP: Comedy Central Yr: Song 14: Sick Of Myself Artist: Matthew Sweet LP: 100% Fun Yr: 1995 Song 15: Dust My Broom Artist: ZZ Top LP: The Very Baddest Of ZZ Top [Disc 1] Yr: 2014
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
