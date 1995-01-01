The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Vegan: To Be Or Not To Be
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, I Don’t Care, that’s the music of Fall Out Boy spilling out of your radio, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark, your host of the radio program and chief cook and bottle washer here at the café, and this is episode 314. Vegan, to be or not to be, that is the question. This time the Sonic Café helps you answer the question with the comedic opinions of Dave Stone, a recovering vegan, Ismo, a pretend vegan, Card-carrying meat-a-tarian Steve Harvey, and Julio Torres to explain the hardest part about being vegan. All this talk about vegetables is sautéed in a music mix spanning 53 years. Listen for Wilco, Sara Bareilles, Elvis Costello, TV On The Radio, Warren Zevon, Eric Clapton and Cream from 1968 and of course many more. All spinning up right now, as the Sonic Café tackles the question, Vegan, to be or not to be, from that little radio café on the Pacific Coast, where we always eat all of our veggie’s, here’s Talking Heads with Perfect World, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Don't Care
Artist: Fall Out Boy
LP: Folie a Deux
Yr: 2008
Song 2: Perfect World
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Little Creatures
Yr: 1985
Song 3: Kicking Television
Artist: Wilco
LP: Kicking Television
Yr: 2005
Song 4: Fat Vegetarian
Artist: Dave Stone
LP:
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Eyes On You
Artist: Sara Bareilles
LP: Amidst The Chaos
Yr: 2019
Song 6: Wise Up Ghost
Artist: Elvis Costello & The Roots
LP: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album [Disc 2]
Yr: 2015
Song 7: Vegans
Artist: Ismo
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Love Stained
Artist: TV On The Radio
LP: TV on The Radio-Seeds
Yr: 2014
Song 9: Crossroads
Artist: Cream
LP: Fresh Cream
Yr: 1968
Song 10: Let’s Talk About Vegans for a Second
Artist: Steve Harvey
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: Someone Else's Game
Artist: WALK THE MOON
LP: HEIGHTS
Yr: 2021
Song 12: Johnny Strikes Up The Band
Artist: Warren Zevon
LP: Excitable Boy
Yr: 1978
Song 13: The Hardest Part About Being Vegan
Artist: Julio Torres
LP: Comedy Central
Yr:
Song 14: Sick Of Myself
Artist: Matthew Sweet
LP: 100% Fun
Yr: 1995
Song 15: Dust My Broom
Artist: ZZ Top
LP: The Very Baddest Of ZZ Top [Disc 1]
Yr: 2014
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 17, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 