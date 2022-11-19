The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Crossing cultures, currents and closing circuits, routing global grooves into a mobile mix. Check out fresh spins from Tokyo Ska Paradise, Dungen's Swedish psych-rock and more Montparnasse Musique!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Small White (feat. Saucy Dog)
Dungen - Skovde
Moonshine Collective - Obami Nga CANCON
Astrocolor - Go To The Beach INST CANCON
Montparnasse Musique - Luendu
MidiVal Pundits - Four Sticks
Chancha Via Circuito - Ese Peso (feat. Las Anez)
Mateo Kingman - Agua Santa
Baiuca - Luar (feat. Lilaina)
Mad Riddim - Rule Your Mind CANCON
Ife - Fireflies
Massive Attack - Teardrop
Ichi-bons - Switchblade INST CANCON

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio November 19 2022 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 Nov. 15, 2022
Vancouver, BC, Canada
