Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
COVID, so infectious the Celtic Kitchen Party wrote a shanty for it! We have Vikings in Jez Lowe's shed, Bog Bodies in Tipperary and one last kick at the can to win a Mahones Prize Pack! You got yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye
Talisk - Lava INST
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Celtic Kitchen Party - COVID 19 Shanty CANCON
Toxic Frogs - Go Back Again
Grumpy O Sheep - Say's Gi INST
Hackensaw Boys - Mecklenburg County
Jez Lowe & The Bad Pennies - Vikings
Plantec - Nerzh INST
Skerryvore - At The End Of The Line
Firkin - Beggarman
Oysterband - The Oxford Girl
The East Pointers - Two Weeks CANCON
Rura - Allegory
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Nezpique

59:17

Celt In A Twist November 20 2022 Download Program Podcast
00:59:17 1 Nov. 15, 2022
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 