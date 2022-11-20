COVID, so infectious the Celtic Kitchen Party wrote a shanty for it! We have Vikings in Jez Lowe's shed, Bog Bodies in Tipperary and one last kick at the can to win a Mahones Prize Pack! You got yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye Talisk - Lava INST The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Celtic Kitchen Party - COVID 19 Shanty CANCON Toxic Frogs - Go Back Again Grumpy O Sheep - Say's Gi INST Hackensaw Boys - Mecklenburg County Jez Lowe & The Bad Pennies - Vikings Plantec - Nerzh INST Skerryvore - At The End Of The Line Firkin - Beggarman Oysterband - The Oxford Girl The East Pointers - Two Weeks CANCON Rura - Allegory Lost Bayou Ramblers - Nezpique