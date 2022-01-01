The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour episode 369
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Cory Morningstar, Claudia von Werlhof
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week on the Global Research News Hour, as the UN talks on Climate Change finally comes to an end, we will host a show discussing the agenda of the billionaire foxes wearing the clothing of planet saving sheep.

In our first half hour, we are joined once again by independent journalist and environmental activist Cory Morningstar to discuss what is coming out of this year’s Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Then in our second half hour, we will hear from academic and author Claudia Von Werlhof about how secret military geoengineering in the United States and abroad is actually happening and how the agreements signed by the multiple climate meetings together with the COVID scare is helping the billionaire architects create a brave new economic and political world for all of us.
Interviews by Michael Welch
Clips from speakers courtesy of Official YouTube account of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Nov. 17, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 13 Download File...
 