Episode 107 October 30, 2022

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: Another nice pile of blues, jazz, country and gospel records this week on Backbeat, plus we have the story of an almost forgotten artist once dubbed The Female Elvis who now finds a 65 year old picture of her gracing the cover of Bob Dylan's new book. If that's not enough we've got Washboard Sam giving us the real lyrics of a Hank Williams favourite, a song celebrating a big ape and one of the best do-wop ballads of all time.

Notes: As the name implies, Backbeat focuses on older music – 1930s to 1960s but we don’t stick to any one genre – blues, gospel, swing, country, rock ‘n’ roll, calypso, Latino, ska, Hawaiian and jazz all mingle side-by-side.

We feature artists and recordings that have been overlooked, ignored, or forgotten for whatever reason.

We also play some new recordings by artists that honour the history while they create new music.

email lorne@backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com






