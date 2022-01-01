The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
13
Lorne VanSinclair
Another nice pile of blues, jazz, country and gospel records this week on Backbeat, plus we have the story of an almost forgotten artist once dubbed The Female Elvis who now finds a 65 year old picture of her gracing the cover of Bob Dylan's new book. If that's not enough we've got Washboard Sam giving us the real lyrics of a Hank Williams favourite, a song celebrating a big ape and one of the best do-wop ballads of all time.
As the name implies, Backbeat focuses on older music – 1930s to 1960s but we don’t stick to any one genre – blues, gospel, swing, country, rock ‘n’ roll, calypso, Latino, ska, Hawaiian and jazz all mingle side-by-side.
We feature artists and recordings that have been overlooked, ignored, or forgotten for whatever reason.
We also play some new recordings by artists that honour the history while they create new music.
This is a sample program; email lorne@backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com to sign up for free, weekly downloads

A fun romp through the history of popular music, all eras, all genres
00:58:00 1 Oct. 30, 2022
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
