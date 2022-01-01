Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK World Radio Japan, and France 24.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr221118.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- An interview with Luisa Neubauer, a leader in the German Fridays For Future movement. She is in Egypt at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 27, and discusses what she sees as the needs and goals of the summit, leaders of the global north are undermining their own promises, and if she thinks that confrontational actions aid or set back the movement.



From CUBA-- More than 600 delegates to COP 27 are affiliated with the fossil fuel industry, who are pushing for new oil and gas development on the African continent. Europe is looking at replacing Russian gas and oil supplies with rapid development in Africa, claiming the goal is to aid the impoverished people in the region. US occupation forces in Syria with Kurdish allies have reportedly looted another 94 tankers of oil and wheat, illegally transporting them to US bases in Iraq. Iran is assisting Venezuela in repairing its oil refineries and supplying fuel and tankers for exporting its crude oil.



From JAPAN- At the G20 summit in Bali Joe Biden had a meeting with Chinese President Xi, finding ways to get their relationship back on track. Experts from the IAEA are inspecting a planned release into the Pacific Ocean of radioactively contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The head of NATO says that the missile that killed two people in Poland was likely fired by Ukraine, but placed the blame on Russia.



From FRANCE- Coca-Cola retained its title as the worst plastic polluter of the year, while being an official sponsor of COP 27. Then press reviews on the world human population reaching an estimated 8 billion, and the meeting of Presidents Biden and Xi at the G20 summit in Bali.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"I wouldn't go to war, as I have done, to protect some lousy investment of the bankers. There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket."

--Major General Smedley Butler USMC, 1933





Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net