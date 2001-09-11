Dr. David Ray Griffin– "Was this a Cause of the 9/11 Attacks?"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. David Ray Griffin & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Summary: The New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11

The forces behind the disasters of September 11, 2001 are said to be unclear and undefined, notwithstanding the Official Report of the 9/11 Commission. David Ray Griffin, a Professor Emeritus from the Claremont School of Theology, and the author of “The New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11,” casts doubt on the official version, as well as the role of the Bush Administration. In a two-part interview, we discussed these issues.

Dr. David Ray Griffin recommends “Cover Up,” by Paul Lance & “The Terror Timeline, Year by Year, Day by Day, Minute by Minute: A Comprehensive Chronicle of the Road to 9/11 and America’s Response,” by Paul Thompson.

Originally Broadcast: October 5, 2004 & October 12, 2004

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

