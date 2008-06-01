Alice Walker and colleagues on Israel's ludicrous claim that she is "antisemitic" (R)

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts presenting Jeff Mackler, Susan Abulhawa, Chris Hedges, Alice Walker

Summary: The Pulitzer Prize winning author and civil rights icon, Alice Walker, of all people, has come under attack from the Zionist Lobby for being antisemitic because of her outspoken defense of the Palestinian People as they face Israeli Military occupation. This, of course, is the modus operandi of the Israeli Hasbara. To them, any criticism of Israel is per se antisemitic. But Alice Walker? How desperate do you have to be to attack a human rights warrior of such distinction? ... Today we feature a forum put together by a remarkable group that goes by the name "Stand with Alice Walker." It consists of her longtime friend Jeff Mackler, Palestinian author Susan Abulhawa, the intrepid US journalist Chris Hedges, and Alice Walker herself. (Originally aired 5/15/22)

This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland.




