Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Non-Federal Unreserved*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show is entirely devoted to the Federal Reserve. It deserves it. Unsheathed Thunderbolts this week. Take cover before listening.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 17th, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:43

Non-Federal Unreserved Part 1
Music: Autopsy Report Of A Drowned Shrimp — Björk — Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Sound 8 Orchestra
02:42-27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00-27:30

Non-Federal Unreserved Part 2
Music: Brian Eno — Mike Oldfield
27:29-42:19

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:18-42:50

In My Life
by Jake Shimabukuro
42:49-46:18

Bohemian Rhapsody
by Jake Shimabukuro
46:10-52:01

KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Only:

Time After Time
by Jake Shimabukuro
52:00-55:06

Let’s Dance
by Jake Shimabukuro
55:04-57:48

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
57:47-1:00:00

TBR 221209 - Non-Federal Unreserved* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
01:00:00 1 Dec. 8, 2022
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 25 Download File...
 