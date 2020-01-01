Notes: “It breaks my heart as a mother and a teacher almost the, majority of people who are unhoused are families with children. Sleeping in cars, sleeping in garages, and that these families, these moms and dads, aunts and uncles, they work, but again, they can't get enough together to secure safe and affordable housing”-Elizabeth Softky



Welcome to our annual holiday show and fundraiser. As we bring this year and our special series on Covid-19’s impact on nonprofits to a close, we wanted to go back to Episode One in the series when we introduced you to Miracle Messages and in Episode 75 when we introduced you to Miracle Message’s Miracle Money.



In our 102 episode of this special Covid-19 series we are featuring the voices of the CEO of Miracle Messages, Kevin Adler, and Miracle Messages general manager of Los Angeles Jenni Taylor along with Miracle Money Program participant Elizabeth Softky. Photo of Episode Note: The photo is Elizabeth and her Miracle Messages Phone Buddy Joan



