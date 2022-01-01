The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Listen to Ann, Shavone and Joel share about the power of people from very different backgrounds coming together to make music, magic and community
Interview
Shavonne Allen, Anne Bluethenthal, Joel Yates, George Koster
This episode features the voices of the founder of ABD Productions and the Sky Watchers Ensemble program, Anne Bluethenthal, along with the members of the Sky Watcher Ensemble, Shavonne Allen and Joel Yates   who share about the power of people, from very different backgrounds coming together to make music and magic
Voices of the Community, George Koster, KSFP, Eric Estrada, Kasey Nance, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, alien boy productions
"It’s the chemistry of people, who come from very different backgrounds, you have gay, transgender, straight, and different talents and different abilities coming together and making this music and magic"-Shavonne Allen
To find out more about Skywatchers ensemble annual homeless person memorial vigil, watch the trailer and setup a screening of the 10th anniversary documentary film, and make a donation along with volunteering please go to a b d productions dot org

Please consider donating to Voices of the Community - Voices of the Community is fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which allows us to offer you tax deductions for your contributions. Please consider making a donation to help us provide future shows just like this one.

ABD Productions/Skywatchers Ensemble Download Program Podcast
00:59:30 1 Dec. 9, 2022
San Francisco
