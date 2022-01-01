Notes: "It’s the chemistry of people, who come from very different backgrounds, you have gay, transgender, straight, and different talents and different abilities coming together and making this music and magic"-Shavonne Allen

This episode features the voices of the founder of ABD Productions and the Sky Watchers Ensemble program, Anne Bluethenthal, along with the members of the Sky Watcher Ensemble, Shavonne Allen and Joel Yates who share about the power of people, from very different backgrounds coming together to make music and magic



To find out more about Skywatchers ensemble annual homeless person memorial vigil, watch the trailer and setup a screening of the 10th anniversary documentary film, and make a donation along with volunteering please go to a b d productions dot org



Please consider donating to Voices of the Community - Voices of the Community is fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which allows us to offer you tax deductions for your contributions. Please consider making a donation to help us provide future shows just like this one.