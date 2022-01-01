The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Regular Show
Mark Edwards
 Access Humboldt  Contact Contributor
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking and related topics.
Mark Edward tells the story of his journey from the world of magicians and psychics to becoming a skeptical activist who promotes science and critical thinking. As a skilled practitioner of mentalism, Mark has authored a number of books on magic, mentalism, and séance production, including his revealing book: Psychic Blues. And, on this episode of Thinking Clearly, Mark will do a demonstration, with Julia, of how a mentalist-psychic reading is done.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:30 1 Dec. 2, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 